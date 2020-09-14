A productive Parliament

editorials

Updated: Sep 14, 2020

Parliament convenes today after a long period in what will be a shortened monsoon session which will last till October 1. While the pandemic has prevented the full functioning of many institutions, Parliament is the most important one and it is imperative that its functionaries meet with adequate precautions to discuss the many issues the country faces, and legislate on several pending laws. The very fact that Parliament is back in business is a positive step.

The most important thing, despite the fact that there will be no Question Hour, is to ensure that this session is productive. There is far too much at stake for it to be frittered away in needless contention and disruptions. There are at 11 ordinances which the government is looking to push through, though once again the Opposition has expressed reservations about this form of legislation. The government must be clear on its Covid-19 strategy going forward, it must be transparent on the facts of China’s incursions on the border and the talks between the two countries. It has to address an economy which is faltering and discuss mitigating measures over and above the ones already taken to get things back on track. The issue of migrant workers and the massive job losses are a matter of concern and must be addressed with an aim of finding solutions which preclude party affiliations. The draft Environmental Impact Assessment policy and the aftermath of natural disasters like floods in many parts of the country all merit the attention of the lawmakers.

It can only be hoped that the session does not get derailed by controversial issues including the one surrounding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput which has become highly politicised with many sections of the media and public becoming obsessed with the case. The Opposition has every right to raise matters of public good, national security, social welfare and point out the shortcomings on the part of the government. The government must act in a spirit of accommodation and respond in a comprehensive and mature manner. Given the crises that India faces on many fronts, there is really no time to lose. Constructive engagement is the only way forward and Parliament must use the limited time available to it to let all points of view be heard and find solutions for the greater common good.