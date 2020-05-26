e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / A wake-up call for Mumbai | HT Editorial

A wake-up call for Mumbai | HT Editorial

Its underlying weaknesses have got exposed with Covid-19

editorials Updated: May 26, 2020 18:58 IST
Hindustan Times
One in every five Covid-19 cases in India can be traced back to the city, while one of the four people who have died nationally has been a Mumbai resident.
One in every five Covid-19 cases in India can be traced back to the city, while one of the four people who have died nationally has been a Mumbai resident.(PTI)
         

India’s financial capital, Mumbai, now has over 30,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19); more than 1,000 people have died due to the infection. On May 24 and 25, the city reported the second highest number of cases among cities anywhere in the world, right after Moscow. One in every five cases in India can be traced back to the city, while one in every four people who has died nationally has been a Mumbai resident. It has singularly made Maharashtra the most severely affected state in the country, with cases going beyond 50,000, and rising every day.

There are, of course, immediate triggers for the surge in cases. To its credit, Maharashtra has also tested more people than the national average. But the systemic weaknesses are clear — the delay in screening passengers in the earlier part of the year (which was not unique to Maharashtra but appears to have had a greater impact in terms of spread), the failure to use the lockdown to ramp up health infrastructure, the absence of proper coordination which has resulted in patients having to rush from hospital to hospital in search of critical care services, and the high number of health care workers who have got infected.

But these are symptoms of a wider crisis. Mumbai is a symbol of India’s flawed urbanisation and poor planning. It has a high density of population, with the least proportion of open spaces per 1,000 people. Slums occupy 7% of the city’s land area, but, according to the 2011 census, four out of 10 residents lived in slums — a proportion that may have grown. A corrupt nexus between political authorities, private businesses and real estate developers has meant that precious public land, which could have been used for public housing, has been taken over by private operators. Sixty per cent of the slum households don’t have toilets and there is a substantial shortage of public toilets. But instead of eradicating the squalor, the city has taken pride in it — to the extent of romanticising it. The disparity in health systems is stark, with super specialised private hospitals coexisting with an abysmal public health care system. While the overcrowded local train may be an iconic symbol of the city, it actually represents the weakness of public transport systems. Despite having the richest local government body in the country, municipal governance is weak. All of this — the absence of adequate public housing, public health, public transport, sanitation — has today come back to haunt the city. Mumbai must, for its sake and for the sake of India, use this crisis as a wake-up call.

tags
top news
SC hits reset on stand over plight of migrant workers, sends notice to govt
SC hits reset on stand over plight of migrant workers, sends notice to govt
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius as heatwave continues
Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius as heatwave continues
Decoding the Centre’s plan for migrant workers, writes Ram Madhav
Decoding the Centre’s plan for migrant workers, writes Ram Madhav
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
We are not decision makers in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi
We are not decision makers in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In