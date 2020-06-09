e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / Battling terror in Jammu and Kashmir | HT Editorial

Battling terror in Jammu and Kashmir | HT Editorial

New Delhi must remain vigilant both on the political and security front

editorials Updated: Jun 09, 2020 19:02 IST
Hindustan Times
Ajay Pandita alias Bharti was killed by terrorists at his orchard in Anantnag.(Twitter/@sameeretv)
Ajay Pandita alias Bharti was killed by terrorists at his orchard in Anantnag.(Twitter/@sameeretv)
         

On Monday, Ajay Pandita — an elected sarpanch in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district — was shot dead by terrorists. This is the second targeted killing of a local grassroots leader, after another sarpanch was shot dead in November. Pandita’s killing is a reminder of political and security challenges in the Valley.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic spreading widely in Pakistan and devastating its economy, its military-intelligence complex has not let go of its sponsorship of terror across the border. Be it through constant attempts at infiltration, stoking tensions across the Line of Control, or spreading fear through terror proxies in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Pakistan continues to seek to destabilise India. New Delhi will have to remain vigilant, ensure sharper intelligence collection, keep its security personnel on high alert, and protect its citizens and political leaders in J&K. Along with stepping up its security preparedness, the government should also consider opening up the political space in Kashmir, releasing mainstream leaders still under detention, opening channels of communication with all stakeholders who remain committed to India’s unity and believe in peaceful politics, and providing a road map for eventual elections. Expanding the democratic space will strengthen the pro-India constituency in J&K, which in turn, will provide strong local political, intelligence and administrative networks to defeat terror.

tags
top news
India-China troops disengage at 4 standoff points in eastern Ladakh
India-China troops disengage at 4 standoff points in eastern Ladakh
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus
Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh? Rahul asks Rajnath Singh
Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh? Rahul asks Rajnath Singh
‘Will continue to provide Shramik trains as demanded by states’: Railways
‘Will continue to provide Shramik trains as demanded by states’: Railways
ICC bans use of saliva to shine cricket ball, allows Covid-19 replacements
ICC bans use of saliva to shine cricket ball, allows Covid-19 replacements
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In