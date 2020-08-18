editorials

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 19:36 IST

The Centre has been unable to meet its target of providing free food to an estimated 80 million undocumented migrant workers because states have been slow in distributing the aid, food secretary S Pandey has informed a parliamentary panel, according to a report in this newspaper on Tuesday. In May, the Centre announced that it will provide 800,000 tonnes of ration to 80 million migrants and each will receive up to five kg food grains a month free. But, to date, a little over 600,000 tonnes food grains had been lifted by states; and only 200,000 tonnes had been distributed to 20.3 million beneficiaries. Civil society groups too, based on ground-level research, have suggested that a large pool of migrant workers are struggling for both food and livelihood.

The challenges are complex. There are pre-existing weaknesses in the delivery system of states, an outcome of a more generic problem of limited State capacity. Many migrant workers don’t have ration cards to access the public distribution system (PDS) — the plan envisages access to ration even without cards, but this has not translated on the ground. Many also don’t have job cards for the Mahatma Gandhi Nation Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). In addition, many migrants choose not to opt for the rural job scheme because of subsistence wages. Economists also point out that despite the enhanced budget of the scheme, which is now a little over Rs 1 lakh crore, it is only one-third of what the Centre needs to spend to provide employment to the 140 million job card holders for 100 days of work at Rs 200 per day, which translates to Rs 2.8 lakh crore.

With the economy contracting and jobs scarce, the Centre must ensure that the social safety net is strengthened by infusing more funds in the job scheme (possibly expanding the scope of work) and universalising the PDS. In addition, there is a need to add a nutritional item (for example, eggs) in the PDS basket (a suggestion that the Niti Aayog is working on for its 15-year vision document); and open community kitchens in accessible locations for those who don’t have ration cards. Expanding welfare is key to fighting the livelihoods and food crisis.