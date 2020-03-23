e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / Targeting fellow citizens from the Northeast is unacceptable

Targeting fellow citizens from the Northeast is unacceptable

The State must act against racist attacks. But mere condemnation is not enough. Legal consequences must follow

editorials Updated: Mar 23, 2020 17:55 IST
Hindustan Times
Prejudice against those from the Northeast has been a deeply disturbing, unfortunate, and unacceptable feature in the past. This has often taken the form of slurs, physical attacks and stigmatisation.
Prejudice against those from the Northeast has been a deeply disturbing, unfortunate, and unacceptable feature in the past. This has often taken the form of slurs, physical attacks and stigmatisation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has led to uncertainty, forced people to reshape their lives, strained the health care system and disrupted economic livelihoods. In all of this, citizens are victims. But there is one other consequence, for which a set of citizens have been responsible — the spurt in racist attacks, particularly against fellow citizens from the Northeast. A man on a motorbike, most recently, spat on a young woman from Manipur, in Delhi’s Vijay Nagar, called her “corona”, before speeding away. This follows other incidents, in Kolkata, Pune, and other parts of the country, where those from the Northeast have been called “corona” or “coronavirus”.

Prejudice against those from the Northeast has been a deeply disturbing, unfortunate, and unacceptable feature in the past. This has often taken the form of slurs, physical attacks and stigmatisation. But the depth of prejudice that still exists is apparent in these recent attacks. Here is how the perpetrators seem to think — the virus originated in China; the Chinese are responsible; those from the Northeast “look like” the Chinese; and so, they are responsible and must be attacked. This line of thinking and mindset reflect deep ignorance at many levels, and outright racism. This must be condemned in the strongest terms possible.

But mere condemnation is not enough. Legal consequences must follow. Anyone who engages in discriminatory and racist behaviour is acting unconstitutionally. The authorities must act. Racism is unacceptable at any time. And at a moment when the country must come together to battle the pandemic, to stigmatise an entire group of fellow citizens because of their physical features is criminal. Stop this, now.

tags
top news
Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Tuesday midnight
Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Tuesday midnight
Covid-19 LIVE: 433 cases of coronavirus reported in India
Covid-19 LIVE: 433 cases of coronavirus reported in India
57-year-old man dies in Kolkata; Bengal records its first Covid-19 death
57-year-old man dies in Kolkata; Bengal records its first Covid-19 death
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Kia suspends operations at one of India’s biggest car factories
Kia suspends operations at one of India’s biggest car factories
Covid-19: Reliance offers JioFiber service at 10Mbps with no service charge
Covid-19: Reliance offers JioFiber service at 10Mbps with no service charge
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

opinion