14 teams taking part in Smart India Hackathon 2019 in IIT Kharagpur

A total of 14 teams from seven states, including West Bengal, are participating in the week- long Hardware Edition of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2019 being held in the IIT Kharagpur campus.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ inaugurated the SIH 2019 across 18 nodal centres including IIT Kharagpur on July 8 through video conferencing, a statement released by the institute said on Tuesday.

The seven states participating in the SIH being held in IIT Kharagpur are Assam, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.

Ninety three students from 14 teams, are at work solving challenges for smart vehicle, smart communication, security and surveillance in the SIH, the statement said.

The students are expected to bring out technology- based, easy, workable solutions through “out-of-the-box- thinking”, which will lead to commercial products to develop start-ups.

“There are many areas where the country is looking for viable solutions and I am really happy to see a large number of young talents are coming forward to take up those challenges, to think differently as to how solutions to these problems can be given, and that’s what is very important,” Prof S K Bhattacharyya, Director (Officiating) of IIT KGP said.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 14:11 IST