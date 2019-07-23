20 days into new session, students in many Rajasthan schools yet to receive new books

education

Despite the state government’s claim to provide the revised textbooks to schools on time, a number of schools in Rajasthan have not received the books even after 20 days of reopening of the schools after summer vacations.

The schools that have not received the revised textbooks are carrying on classes with old books, while in the school which have received insufficient number of the textbooks students are forced to share them.

“While some textbooks have been procured, the number is still less in comparison to the strength (of students),” said Sunil Kumar Singhal, the principal of a government school in Mansarovar area of Jaipur.

A similar situation has come to light in some other districts such as Jodhpur, Dausa, Sikar and Jaisalmer.

Officials of the education department said the work of distributing revised textbooks in schools is in progress.

In February this year, the Congress government had constituted a committee to review the school textbooks that were introduced during the reign of former BJP government. The committee had suggested for the printing of school textbooks with the revised curriculum. Several changes in the textbooks of history, English and mathematics subjects were confirmed by education minister Govind Singh Dotasra. The minister had claimed that the new textbooks would reach the state schools on time so that the students could study the revised curriculum from the new session.

Commenting on the delay in distribution of the textbooks, Jaipur’s district education officer Ram Chandra Pilaniya said the books will reach all the schools in Jaipur by July end.

A similar answer was given by the education officers of other districts including Jodhpur. In Jodhpur, district education officer Prem Chandra Sankhla said the books coming in are less in number, but whatever be the requirement, will be fulfilled by the July end.

