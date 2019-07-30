4,781 Punjab students clear Math Olympiad

education

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 08:55 IST

As many as 4,781 students of Classes 6 to 10, across the state, cleared the Mathematics Olympiad, the results of which were declared recently.

In a winning streak, Ludhiana again topped with 447 students clearing the contest. Patiala district secured the second slot with 418 applicants clearing the contest, while Rupnagar bags third place with 387 students clearing the exam. Only 88 students SAS Nagar managed to clear the Olympiad.

The Math Olympiad, held at government schools to check the intelligence quotient (IQ) of students, was held this year after almost four years. The contest, aimed at preparing students for competitive exams, gave the student a boost in confidence.

Retired government school principal Anoop Passi said, “Contests like the Olympiad should be held every year to provide ample exposure to students. It will help students, from Class 6 to 10, to gauge the level of competition and prepare them for future challenges.”

The one-hour test, conducted across the state on January 21, was divided in two categories. Classes 6 to 8 comprised the first, while classes 9 and 10 comprised the second category. The multiple choice questions in the Olympiad were set from the syllabus.

Students who secured the first 1,000 positions in both categories will be given medals, certificates and cash prizes–Rs 500 each for category 1 and Rs 1,000 each for category 2.

Class 10 student Srishti Semwal of government model senior secondary smart school, Punjab agricultural university, Ludhiana, said, “The test was a little tricky but I was confident I would win a prize.”

Assistant state project director Mathematics, Nirmal Kaur, said, “We will organise the Math Olympiads every year to inject more confidence in students for other contests.”

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 08:55 IST