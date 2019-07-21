4 Thane school girls qualify for global science contest in Macau

education

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 09:19 IST

Four girl students from two Thane schools have been selected to appear at an international science competition in Macau. They were picked for coming up with solutions to fertilise barren land and formulating a dietary medicine for anaemia.

Rama Railkar and Avni Sathe from AK Joshi English Medium School have come up with a unique way to make use of a special mixture of organic tonic that will aide in fertilising the soil. Pradnya More and Sejal Rangle from Bedekar Vidyamandir presented their research that proves the beneficial effects of ingesting spirulina to decrease anaemic concerns among women and children.

They will be competing with 55 other countries at the 34th Adolescence Science and technological innovation.

“This is our first time on an international platform and we are excited about this opportunity. We have done a lot of research and experiments to ensure that the outcome is positive,” said More.

Kalindi Kolhatkar, principal, AK Joshi English Medium School, said, “We are not an institute that restricts knowledge only to books; children are free to research, learn and share their knowledge. They have worked really hard to get on this platform.”

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 09:19 IST