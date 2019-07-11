8 English language labs set up in Gurugram

In an initiative aimed at improving fluency in English, the education department has set up language labs in eight schools of the district on a pilot basis. The Gurugram district comprises four education blocks — Gurugram, Sohna, Pataudi, and Farrukhnagar — and each block will get two of these labs. Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 4/7, Urban Estate, and Government Senior Secondary School, Wazirabad, are the two schools in the city where such labs were set up recently for classes nine to 12.

Ritu Chowdhary, district project coordinator, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan — an overarching programme for school education extending from pre-school to class 12 — said the labs would be equipped with smart boards and touch-pad devices to enable teachers to teach through the use of information and communications technology (ICT).

“These labs, being set up for the first time, will be focused solely on improving students’ understanding of English. We have seen that students are often unfamiliar with the language and struggle to communicate or write in it. The interactive multimedia nature of the learning modules will make it easier for students to pick up the language. Trained english teachers have been designated as the lab in-charge. The scope of the initiative will be expanded with time to cover more schools where the labs will be set up,” Chowdhary said.

She added that the language labs would also help students do better in scholastic assessment tests where they have often suffered a setback due to poor english language skills. The city was among the three worst-performing blocks amongst 26 blocks across the state, results of the Saksham Plus — a statewide competency test — declared last month had showed.

Gurugram ranked 23 on the performance scale, with more than 50% students of classes three, five and seven failing the English competency test.

In the distrist, while an English lab is in the process of being set up in one school, seven schools have started utilizing the facility after classes resumed post summer break. The Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 4/7, Urban Estate, has been holding classes in the lab since the past two days. The computer system being used contains pre-installed learning modules that cover all aspects of grammar and pronunciation, teachers of the school said.

“The learning modules are comprehensive and focus on grammar rules, reading, writing and pronunciation, and include exercises which test these aspects. Students will greatly benefit from the lab, especially those who come from rural backgrounds and struggle with the language,” Kavita Sapra, an english teacher at the school, said.

She added that students were excited about the lessons and were enthusiastically responding to reading and storytelling techniques. Suman Sharma, principal of the school, said the initiative was a welcome start but more labs are needed. “We have around 1,250 students in classes 9 to 12, spread across 36 sections. As of now, we are only able to cater to them. We would require at least three-four more labs in the school for all students to benefit,” she added.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 10:31 IST