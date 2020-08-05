e-paper
Abhishek Saraf of Bhopal bags AIR-8 in UPSC exam

Abhishek Saraf, 28, from Bhopal secured eighth position in UPSC civil services exam, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Aug 05, 2020
Shruti Tomar
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Abhishek Saraf, 28, from Bhopal secured eighth position in UPSC civil services exam, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Abhishek, who had been selected in Indian revenue services in 2018, is a graduate from IIT Kanpur.

Abhishek lost his father Arvind Saraf when he was 10-month-old. “My mother Pratibha Saraf played the role of both mother and father for me and my brother, who is working as a business development manager with a private company. My mother is a pillar of strength for me and she motivated me to reappear in the exam after he was selected as IRS,” said Abhishek.

He wanted to be an IAS officer to work in the field of education and skill development.

