e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Admission for PG courses to DU’s St Stephen’s college to be online this year

Admission for PG courses to DU’s St Stephen’s college to be online this year

In order to be considered, the candidate must register using the official St Stephen’s College online application form, clearly indicating their DU registration number, it said.

education Updated: Sep 26, 2020 11:08 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Delhi University’s St Stephen’s college. (RIshi Ballabh/HT Photo )
Delhi University’s St Stephen’s college. (RIshi Ballabh/HT Photo )
         

St Stephen’s College on Friday said the admissions for postgraduate courses this year will be online and applications of only those candidates will be considered who have been shortlisted on the basis of merit or entrance exam of the University of Delhi.

In order to be considered, the candidate must register using the official St Stephen’s College online application form, clearly indicating their DU registration number, it said.

“Application forms will be available online on the college website in a few days. No person or agency is authorized to announce, coach/train, promote or interpret information regarding the admission process at St Stephen’s College,” the college said.

The admissions this year will be entirely online, the college said, adding that at the time of admission and registration, it will only consider applications of those candidates who have been shortlisted on the basis of merit or entrance exam of the University of Delhi.

tags
top news
Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut
Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut
Sara, Shraddha, Deepika at NCB office, questioning underway. See pics
Sara, Shraddha, Deepika at NCB office, questioning underway. See pics
UN General Assembly: India dismisses Pakistan PM’s criticism on Kashmir issue
UN General Assembly: India dismisses Pakistan PM’s criticism on Kashmir issue
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer wants new medical board for ‘impartial’ probe
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer wants new medical board for ‘impartial’ probe
Relief to hotel owners as liquor licence fee in Delhi waived off during lockdown
Relief to hotel owners as liquor licence fee in Delhi waived off during lockdown
Farmers’ body accuses Akali Dal of doing politics over farm bills
Farmers’ body accuses Akali Dal of doing politics over farm bills
Delhi’s air quality set to worsen this week
Delhi’s air quality set to worsen this week
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In