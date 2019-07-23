Admissions at Punjab sports university to start from September 1

education

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 09:09 IST

Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh’s dream project of a state-of-the-art sports university in Patiala is all set to become a reality with the necessary notification being issued on Monday.

The notification came in the wake of the promulgation of the ‘Punjab Sports University Ordinance 2019’ by governor V P Singh Badnore, as per constitutional provisions, on July 19.

With this, decks have been cleared for starting admissions from September 1, as was decided in a meeting of the steering committee for the establishment of the university, held in June under Captain’s chairmanship.

The university is being set up to promote education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching.

It will focus on education, training and research in areas related to sports based on high standard infrastructure, besides offering professional and academic leadership to other institutions in the field of physical education and sports sciences.

The varsity will serve as a centre of excellence for the elite and other talented sportspersons to carry out, endorse and propagate research. It will also generate capabilities for the development of knowledge skills and competencies at various levels in the field of sports technology and high-performance training for all sports and games.

Notably, the CM, in his speech on June 19, 2017, in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, had announced the decision to set up the university. Subsequently, a steering committee had been set up under the chairmanship of olympian and member of international olympic committee Randhir Singh to finalise the modalities to establish the institute.

The Punjab cabinet on June 6 had approved the ‘Punjab Sports University Ordinance 2019’ paving the way for the establishment of the university.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 09:09 IST