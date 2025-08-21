Advance your career towards corporate leadership with PGXPM executive MBA at Great Lakes Chennai
Step up in your career with a world-class executive MBA program crafted for mid to senior executives. Enrol today and lead with confidence.
In today’s fast-changing business world, strong leadership and strategic thinking are more important than ever. The Post Graduate Executive Program in Management (PGXPM) from Great Lakes Chennai is designed for working professionals who wish to move beyond day-to-day management and become true organizational leaders. It is tailored for professionals like you who are ready to lead, helping you grow, navigate business challenges, and make a lasting leadership impact.
This course helps build key skills in leadership, decision-making, and innovation, setting you apart from a regular manager as a forward-thinking leader. With industry-relevant knowledge and peer learning, PGXPM helps you grow faster in your career. Take the step to lead with confidence and vision, and start your leadership journey with PGXPM.
Why Great Lakes PGXPM?
With so many courses out there, why choose PGXPM at Great Lakes Chennai? Let’s take a closer look at what truly sets this program apart.
This executive MBA for professionals with 8+ years' experience has many advantages - it offers flexible learning, expert guidance, international exposure and strong career support. You stand to gain leadership skills, real-world insights and connect with a global alumni network—without leaving your current job.
Here’s what makes it stand out:
Intensive learning
- 20-month program with 450+ contact hours
- Includes 47 days of on-campus learning
- Flexible structure with 7 on campus modules and online learning in between
Globally benchmarked
- Accredited by AMBA (UK) and AACSB (US)
- Faculty from top global business schools
- Strong peer learning with experienced professionals
Designed for mid and senior-level professionals
- Experiential learning through simulations, projects, and capstone courses
- Practical curriculum focused on solving real-world business problems
- Optional international immersion at a leading European B-school
- Quasi-consulting approach to address challenges from your workplace
- Covers business fundamentals, leadership, analytics, technology, and entrepreneurship
Personal leadership development
- Career and individual development plan (CIDP)
- Executive coaching – both group and one-on-one
- Mentorship from experienced alumni
Career growth support
- Career growth assessment and regular feedback
- Support with CV building and interview preparation
- Access to career opportunities through the Career Services office
Alumni status and global network
- Lifetime alumni status
- Access to the Great Lakes global network of 15,000+ alumni across 30+ countries for connections and opportunities
About Great Lakes
Great Lakes Institute of Management stands tall as a leading destination for management education in India. With AMBA (UK) and AACSB (US) accreditations, it is among the youngest B-Schools to earn both. Ranked 4th by Outlook and 9th by Business Today, its global faculty, industry-linked curriculum, and international collaborations make it a truly world-class learning institution.
Course Curriculum
|Term
|Topic
|Term 1
|Business Economics, Operations & Supply Chain Management, Financial Reporting & Analysis, Marketing – Customer Centricity and Co-creation, Managing Self, Entrepreneurial Manager
|Term 2
|Business Analytics for Decision Making, Cost & Management Accounting, Sales & Channel Management
|Term 3
|Business Analytics for Decision Making, Cost & Management Accounting, Sales & Channel Management
|Term 4
|Data Visualization & Business Storytelling, Supply Chain Simulation (Lab), Business Valuation, Digital Markstrat Simulation (Lab), Building a High Performance Team, Strategic Thinking
|Term 5
|Striving for Operational Excellence, Ethics & Corporate Governance, Strategic Execution & Change Management
|Term 6
|Mergers, Acquisitions & Corporate Restructuring, Negotiation & Influencing, Design Thinking & Product Innovation
|Term 7
|Digital Transformation & AI in Business, Enterprise Risk Management, Building Tomorrow’s Leaders, Global Business Strategy, Sustainable Business Practices (ESG), Boardroom Simulation
|Term 8
|Capstone Project / Final Review modules (if applicable)
