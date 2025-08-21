Advance your career towards corporate leadership with PGXPM executive MBA at Great Lakes Chennai

In today’s fast-changing business world, strong leadership and strategic thinking are more important than ever. The Post Graduate Executive Program in Management (PGXPM) from Great Lakes Chennai is designed for working professionals who wish to move beyond day-to-day management and become true organizational leaders. It is tailored for professionals like you who are ready to lead, helping you grow, navigate business challenges, and make a lasting leadership impact. Elevate your career with Great Lakes Chennai’s PGXPM, blending industry insights, leadership skills, and global exposure.

This course helps build key skills in leadership, decision-making, and innovation, setting you apart from a regular manager as a forward-thinking leader. With industry-relevant knowledge and peer learning, PGXPM helps you grow faster in your career. Take the step to lead with confidence and vision, and start your leadership journey with PGXPM.

Why Great Lakes PGXPM?

With so many courses out there, why choose PGXPM at Great Lakes Chennai? Let’s take a closer look at what truly sets this program apart.

This executive MBA for professionals with 8+ years' experience has many advantages - it offers flexible learning, expert guidance, international exposure and strong career support. You stand to gain leadership skills, real-world insights and connect with a global alumni network—without leaving your current job.

Here’s what makes it stand out:

Intensive learning

20-month program with 450+ contact hours

Includes 47 days of on-campus learning

Flexible structure with 7 on campus modules and online learning in between

Globally benchmarked

Accredited by AMBA (UK) and AACSB (US)

Faculty from top global business schools

Strong peer learning with experienced professionals

Designed for mid and senior-level professionals

Experiential learning through simulations, projects, and capstone courses

Practical curriculum focused on solving real-world business problems

Optional international immersion at a leading European B-school

Quasi-consulting approach to address challenges from your workplace

Covers business fundamentals, leadership, analytics, technology, and entrepreneurship

Personal leadership development

Career and individual development plan (CIDP)

Executive coaching – both group and one-on-one

Mentorship from experienced alumni

Career growth support

Career growth assessment and regular feedback

Support with CV building and interview preparation

Access to career opportunities through the Career Services office

Alumni status and global network

Lifetime alumni status

Access to the Great Lakes global network of 15,000+ alumni across 30+ countries for connections and opportunities

About Great Lakes

Great Lakes Institute of Management stands tall as a leading destination for management education in India. With AMBA (UK) and AACSB (US) accreditations, it is among the youngest B-Schools to earn both. Ranked 4th by Outlook and 9th by Business Today, its global faculty, industry-linked curriculum, and international collaborations make it a truly world-class learning institution.

Course Curriculum