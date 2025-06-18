Advance your career with IIM Calcutta’s Executive Programme in Human Resource Management. Apply now to lead

As businesses adapt to digital change, global talent pool and hybrid work, HR professionals must take on tactical roles. According to Gartner’s 2024 HR Leaders Survey, 59% of organisations plan to boost investment in manager development. This highlights the crucial role of HR managers in shaping strong leadership, supporting transformation, and ensuring managers are prepared for the challenges of hybrid work, global teams, and rapid digital disruption. Build strong leadership, analytical and decisive skills with IIM Calcutta’s Executive Programme in HR Management.

IIM Calcutta’s Executive Programme in HR Management is uniquely positioned to help you build strong leadership, analytical and decisive skills to manage today’s workforce challenges and support your organisation’s growth and transformation. Taught by top IIM Calcutta faculty, this modern programme helps you understand HRM through a customer-focused lens—covering hiring, retention, skills mapping, job roles, and HR data insights.

So, what makes this IIM HR course stand out? IIM Calcutta’s EPHRM helps HR professionals become leaders, using data-driven methods, practical frameworks, and global insights to lead talent-focussed business transformation in today’s fast-changing work environment.

Programme Highlights

Explore the key details of the IIMC executive programme, designed to boost your HR expertise and advance your career.

Live online video lectures: You can attend interactive sessions from anywhere, gaining real-time insights from experienced faculty without relocating or pausing your career.

Assignments: You will apply your learning through practical tasks that reinforce concepts and build your confidence in real HR scenarios.

Learning and networking with peers: You’ll collaborate with professionals from diverse industries, expanding your perspective and building a valuable professional network.

Executive education alumni status: You gain lifelong access to alumni privileges, networking events, and exclusive learning resources from a prestigious institution.

Real-world case studies/examples: You learn from actual business challenges, enhancing your problem-solving skills and prudent HR decision-making abilities.

4-day campus immersion: You’ll experience on-campus learning, interact face-to-face with faculty and peers, and engage in intensive, hands-on sessions.

Learn from future-ready HR modules: You stay ahead with modules focused on emerging HR trends and technologies shaping the future workplace.

Curriculum



Get an overview of this IIM Calcutta programme’s curriculum designed to build future-ready HR skills.

Basics of human resource management: You will explore core HR functions like recruitment, training, performance management, and employee engagement in today’s workplace.

Basics of organisational behaviour: Understand how people behave in organisations and learn how to manage motivation, communication, and team dynamics effectively.

Contemporary talent management: Learn how to attract, develop, and retain talent using modern tools and techniques aligned with business needs.

Strategic HRM (SHRM): Discover how to align HR strategies with business goals to improve performance and build a competitive workforce .

General management: Build a broader business perspective with key concepts in finance, marketing, and operations for informed HR decisions.

Contemporary HRM issues: Understand current HR issues, including diversity and inclusion, HR analytics, and new forms of work.

Campus visit module: Participate in an on-campus learning experience with hands-on sessions, peer interaction, and faculty engagement.

These modules teach key HR skills. You learn how to manage people and solve workplace issues. By the end of the course, you become ready to lead HR teams and support business growth.

Why is this IIM HR course unique?

Offered by the prestigious IIM Calcutta, this programme gives your HR career a powerful edge. The curriculum is thoughtfully crafted to meet current industry demands. You gain real-world knowledge, expert insights, and valuable connections. Designed to build thinking, it prepares you to lead with confidence. Master key HR concepts from individual behaviour to organisational culture, while learning to tackle modern challenges through analytics, innovation, and strategy, people-focused practices that drive business success. Whether you're a student or a professional, this course sets you apart in the HR field.

Target Audience

This programme helps mid-career professionals and line managers enhance people management skills. Senior practitioners also gain by learning to apply human-centric strategies for real-world HR challenges and meaningful use of human capital.

Programme Details

Starts on: June 28, 2025

Duration: 1 Year

Programme fee: ₹3,60,000 + GST

Application fee: INR 2,000 + GST

Eligibility: Working Professionals with 2+ years of work experience

About Emeritus

