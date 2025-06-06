Advance your career with IIM Indore’s Advanced Programme in Corporate Strategy and Business Leadership, enroll today!

Corporate strategy and business leadership are central to growth, empowering professionals across specialised fields to make informed decisions, drive innovation, align teams and navigate complex market dynamics with confidence and vision. IIM Indore has introduced a programme that caters to these specific needs through its Advanced Programme in Corporate Strategy and Business Leadership. It will equip you to use strategy as the defining factor between business success and failure. Build future-ready business strategies and sharpen leadership skills through IIM Indore’s transformative learning journey.

The post-pandemic shift from VUCA to BANI highlights today’s fragile environment. Building sustainable businesses now requires strategic adaptation to trends and competition, fostering innovation, challenging the status quo, and encouraging employees to think ahead and stay industry-relevant. As per 28th Annual Global CEO survey, PwC found that 45% of CEOs expressed concern that their companies will not be viable in 10 years without significant changes. The report underscores the urgency for business model reinvention in response to transformative forces like sustainability and AI. Professionals must also adapt swiftly as business models worldwide reinvent rules amid AI and digitalisation, demanding agility, innovation, and strategic foresight to thrive in this rapidly evolving and competitive environment.

Seen in this context, IIM Indore’s programme is uniquely positioned to help professionals and companies accelerate corporate growth, help develop business acumen and strategize better and lead effectively. By the end of this, professionals will accelerate corporate growth, enhance business acumen and lead with strategic clarity and impact.

Programme highlights

Here are the key features of this programme, highlighting its practical approach, expert faculty, and comprehensive learning experience.

1. Live online lectures every Sunday:Students will attend weekend live sessions without disrupting work schedules, ensuring consistent engagement with expert faculty and peer discussions weekly.

2. IIM-I Executive Education Alumni Status:They will gain prestigious alumni status from IIM Indore, offering access to lifelong learning, professional networks, and exclusive career advancement opportunities.

3. Certificate of completion by IIM-I:Students will earn a recognised certificate from a premier institute, validating your skills in corporate strategy and leadership for future roles.

4. 360-degree peer learning:They will collaborate with professionals from varied sectors, gaining fresh insights, solving real-world challenges, and expanding your strategic thinking horizons.

5. Interactive case and discussion methods:Professionals taking this course will learn through real business cases and active debates, sharpening decision-making and analytical skills through practical, scenario-based learning.

6. Hands-on assignments, projects and simulations:They will experience strategic challenges firsthand through applied assignments, fostering practical problem-solving skills and deepening leadership capabilities in real contexts.

7. Balance of theory and practice:They will also learn to blend foundational theory with real-world applications, gaining a comprehensive and versatile understanding of corporate strategy and leadership.

8. On-campus immersive module:Students will also participate in a 3-day in-person session at IIM Indore, promoting focused learning in a serene, intellectually stimulating environment.

Course curriculum

Having understood the main features of this programme, lets now explore the comprehensive curriculum designed to develop strategic thinking, leadership capability, and practical business acumen across key corporate domains.

Module 1 – Set the direction of the business:Gain a strategic foundation through frameworks, growth models, M&As, and international strategies.

Module 2 – Corporate entrepreneurship:Master internal and external corporate venturing, venture selection, and innovation leadership.

Module 3 – Valuation and governance:Learn acquisition valuation, Leveraged Buyouts (LBOs), cross-border deals, board dynamics, and financial analysis.

Module 4 – Transformational leadership:Lead change, manage resistance, shape culture, and drive organisational transformation.

Module 5 – Leadership communication:Align goals, communicate vision, and master persuasion, negotiation, and conflict resolution.

Module 6 – Strategy implementation:Implement strategy using Balanced Scorecards and build strategy-focused organisations.

Module 7 – Capstone Project:Apply learning to real challenges through a practical, integrative business project.

The IIM Indore advantage: Why opt for this institute?

The obvious answer is that IIM Indore ranks among India’s top 5 IIMs and within the top 1% of global MBA schools, holding the prestigious Triple Crown accreditations (AMBA, AACSB, EQUIS). Renowned for interdisciplinary, participant-centred learning, it excels in research, innovative pedagogy, and ranks 8th nationally (NIRF) and 25th in Asia (QS).

Programme Details

Eligibility: 5 years+ Work Ex. 50% marks in UG/PG

Fee: INR 1,88,000 + GST

Duration: 8 months

Mode of Instruction: English

Conclusion

This programme equips you with strategic thinking and leadership skills to navigate disruptions, develop effective corporate strategies, and translate organisational vision into action, empowering you to lead confidently and drive sustainable growth in a dynamic business environment.

Disclaimer: This article has been written in collaboration with VC NOW