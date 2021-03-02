AIIMS INI CET July 2021 Session registration begins, here's direct link
- AIIMS INI CET July 2021 Session: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the INI-CET 2021 examination online at aiimsexams.org on or before March 31, 2021, until 5 pm.
AIIMS INI CET July 2021 Session: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited online applications for the Institutes of National Importance (INIs) CET 2021 examination on its official website.
The INI CET 2021 examination is conducted for admissions to various PG courses.
All applicants who have applied earlier and whose Registration and Basic Candidate Information have been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020 session & January 2021 session are not required to fill the Registration and Basic candidate information again. They will have to complete the Application form only after Generation of fresh Exam Unique Code (EUC) for INI-CET July 2021 session which will start at later date to be announced," reads the official notification.
Direct link to apply for INI CET July 2021 Session
How to apply for INI CET July 2021 Session:
Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.org
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Academic Courses’ section and click on the link to apply for INI CET
Step 3: Click on the "Registration/ Login" link appearing on the left side of the webpage, and fill in the requisite information
Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents
Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit
