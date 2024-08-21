AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Final round registration ends today, check seat allotment result date

Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh will close the final round registration process for AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 on August 21, 2024. Candidates who still have not applied can do it through the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Final round registration ends today, link here

As per the third and final round schedule, the verification of uploaded certificates will be done till August 22, 2024. The change of options can be done by candidates till August 23, 2024.

The final phase seat allotment result will be out on August 26, 2024 and self reporting at college can be done from August 26 to August 30, 2024.

Candidates who have passed Intermediate / CBSE / ICSE / NATIONAL OPEN SCHOOL / APOSS with pass percentage of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry at +2 levels with >=44.5% for OCs and >=39.5% for reserved categories (BC/SC/ST) in qualifying examination in group subjects are only eligible for admission.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: How to apply for final phase

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Upload the documents if needed.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee for web counseling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). The candidates are instructed to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc in web site. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAPCET.