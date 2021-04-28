Calicut University UG, PG entrance 2021: Apply now, check notification
The University of Calicut has invited applications for admission in UG and PG entrance-based programmes. The last date to apply for these courses is May 10.
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the official website at http://entrance.uoc.ac.in/entcommon2021/.
For the UG program, applications are invited for admission to Bachelor of Hotel Management (BHM) - 4 years, B.P.Ed (Integrated), B.P.Ed (2 years) and B.Com (Honours) Programmes.
For PG programs, applications are invited for admission to the University Departments/ Affiliated colleges/ University Centres for several PG Programmes which can be checked in the notification. Applications are also invited for ' Open All India Quota' admission at the University Teaching Departments.
How to apply
Candidates should create a CAP ID
Fill in all the necessary details
After successful submission of the details, a CAP ID and Password will be sent to the registered mobile number.
After completing registration make Payment: With the CAP ID
Candidates will receive a password on their registered mobile number
For completing the registration, the candidates shall click on the "Finalise & Proceed to
Payment" button and make payment.
Keep a hard copy for future use
Hall ticket
Hall tickets for the entrance examination will be available three days before at the official website at http://www.cuonline.ac.in/
For further details, candidates are advised to check the official website of Calicut University regularly.
