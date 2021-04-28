Calicut University UG, PG entrance 2021: Apply now, check notification

The University of Calicut has invited applications for admission in UG and PG entrance-based programmes. The last date to apply for these courses is May 10.

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the official website at http://entrance.uoc.ac.in/entcommon2021/.

For the UG program, applications are invited for admission to Bachelor of Hotel Management (BHM) - 4 years, B.P.Ed (Integrated), B.P.Ed (2 years) and B.Com (Honours) Programmes.

For PG programs, applications are invited for admission to the University Departments/ Affiliated colleges/ University Centres for several PG Programmes which can be checked in the notification. Applications are also invited for ' Open All India Quota' admission at the University Teaching Departments.

How to apply

Candidates should create a CAP ID

Fill in all the necessary details

After successful submission of the details, a CAP ID and Password will be sent to the registered mobile number.

After completing registration make Payment: With the CAP ID

Candidates will receive a password on their registered mobile number

For completing the registration, the candidates shall click on the "Finalise & Proceed to

Payment" button and make payment.

Keep a hard copy for future use

Hall ticket

Hall tickets for the entrance examination will be available three days before at the official website at http://www.cuonline.ac.in/

For further details, candidates are advised to check the official website of Calicut University regularly.