Embrace digital change: Secure your spot in IIM Indore’s Digital Transformation and AI programme for leaders

​In today’s rapidly evolving world, leaders are expected to move beyond crafting strategies to actively implementing them, embracing technologies like generative AI to improve decision-making, streamline operations, and drive growth. ​Growth doesn't happen by chance. To thrive in today's fast-paced world, leaders must actively train, learn, and unlearn. PwC reports that 54% of companies are using generative AI, highlighting the need for leadership to guide its integration. Similarly, McKinsey found that firms with strong digital and AI capabilities create compounding value, making clear why leadership abilities are crucial. IIM Indore's Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and AI helps leaders harness these technologies to drive innovation and growth. Lead business innovation with IIM Indore’s Digital Transformation and AI programme designed for visionary leaders.

IIM Indore’s programme covers strategy, innovation, AI, automation, security, and customer management, offering leaders a well-rounded digital transformation journey. With pre-recorded videos, live masterclasses, real- world case cases, and a capstone project, this programme gets you truly ready to lead.

Take the next step by diving into the curriculum of this dynamic 22-week programme. Discover how it's delivered, what makes it impactful, and the invaluable knowledge, skills, and hands-on insights you'll gain. From foundational concepts to real-world applications, this overview offers a thrilling glimpse into the learning journey that awaits ambitious professionals ready to lead with data and AI.

Programme highlights: Standout features at a glance

Experience a dynamic blend of video lectures, expert masterclasses, real-world case studies, and hands-on projects, crafted to help professionals apply data and AI concepts with confidence in real scenarios.

Pre-recorded video lectures: Learn at your own pace with expert-led lessons you can revisit anytime.

AI and Gen AI for innovative strategies and business models: Understand how to use the latest AI tools to rethink your business approach.

4+ Masterclasses by industry experts: Hear directly from top professionals about what works in the real world. ​Professionals will benefit from live sessions led by industry experts, offering insights into how Generative AI is transforming business models, optimising operations, and revolutionising marketing, finance, and cybersecurity, all while preparing leaders for future challenges in digital transformation.

12+ discussion boards: Share ideas, ask questions, and learn from your peers in an interactive space.

Real-world case studies and examples: See how concepts are used in actual business settings to solve problems. ​This programme offers you practical assignments and real-world case studies, including frameworks like Forrester’s Digital Maturity Model, Design Thinking, and Lean Startup. Participants will engage with use cases involving AI, ML, IoT, and Blockchain technologies. Additionally, case studies from Harvard Business Review and McKinsey will also be studied that provide insights into industry applications.

Capstone project: Apply everything you've learnt in a practical project that ties it all together.

12+ assignments and quizzes: Test your understanding and get hands-on practice along the way.

Programme curriculum

Check out the topics that form part of the curriculum, including subjects like strategy, AI, innovation, and more.

Digital Transformation Fundamentals: Explore digital transformation by examining AI’s impact on business model redesign, platform-based strategies, and the challenges and risks in achieving sustainable business growth in today’s evolving landscape.

AI and Data-Driven Decision-Making: Harness AI to drive data-led decisions, explore generative AI, and apply its power across marketing, finance, people management, and operational optimisation to enhance overall business performance and impact.

Business Innovation and Strategy: Transform business models by innovating strategies, reengineering processes, and crafting operations that enhance customer experiences while meeting shifting market demands—driving impactful digital transformation and sustained competitive advantage.

Technology and Operations: Understand the integration of people, processes, and technology, emphasising digital operations, cloud computing, and cybersecurity to ensure secure, efficient digital transformation across all business functions for optimal performance.

Customer and Marketing: Master digital marketing strategies and customer relationship management techniques to boost engagement and drive sustainable business growth.

Applied Learning: Its Capstone Project allows you to apply everything you've learnt, tackling real-world challenges to showcase your skills and knowledge.

IIM Indore Certification and Executive Alumni Status

On successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a Certificate of Completion issued by IIM Indore. They will gain access to networking and peer-to-peer learning opportunities. Additionally, participants will become eligible for the IIMI Executive Alumni Status, which offers benefits such as access to IIM Indore's campus library (on-site only), an official email ID, and an ID card. Please note that obtaining an executive alumni status requires a separate application and payment of the applicable fee.

Programme schedule

Starts on: June 26, 2025

Duration: 22 weeks, online (weekly effort of 5-6 hours)

Programme fee: ₹1,15,000 + GST

Eligibility: Minimum graduate or diploma holder (10+2+3)

​If you are a leader aiming to drive digital transformation, this 22-week programme offered by IIM Indore equips you to harness AI, innovate business models, and lead strategic initiatives with confidence.