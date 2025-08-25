Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Management from SCDL: Take the next step in your career today

Choosing an Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) is a smart move for working professionals. Many of us couldn't do a management course right after college, or we feel the need for one later in our careers when we hit a plateau. This is where an executive programme comes in. Advance your career with Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning’s executive PGDM, blending flexibility, global insight, and leadership growth seamlessly.(Pexels)

Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL) is an excellent choice. With its great reputation, top-notch faculty, and a curriculum designed for the global business world, the Executive PGDM is perfect for enhancing your skills without putting your career on hold. It's a fantastic way to boost your career and get ahead.

This flexible programme helps working professionals develop leadership skills and strategic vision. It covers key business areas like operations, finance, marketing, and HR, offering a global perspective to boost your career.

Programme Highlights

Recognition and Structure: The programme is officially approved and offers a flexible, structured learning format for students.

The Executive PGDM is approved by AICTE.

The programme is structured into three semesters.

The duration is one year and three months, with registration valid for two years and six months.

Specialisations: It provides focussed learning in key business areas to build expertise for career growth.

Students can specialise in one of the following fields: Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, or Operations.

Evaluation and Assessments: The course uses a balanced system of assignments and exams to measure student performance.

Each course is evaluated through a 30-mark assignment and a 70-mark computer-based exam.

Both assignments and exams include objective and subjective elements.

Project and Research: This section details the important final project and academic research requirements.

Students must submit an online project report in the final semester, alongside a Research Methodology assignment.

Career Opportunities: The programme prepares students for a variety of roles in the business world, enhancing career prospects.

The programme prepares you for a wide range of roles like Marketing Manager, Financial Analyst, or Project Manager, and is also great for entrepreneurs.

Curriculum

Let's take a closer look at the flexible curriculum of this programme.

The Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Management (E-PGDM) at Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning offers a flexible, three-semester curriculum. Students gain a strong foundation in core subjects like Business Analytics, Design Thinking, and Project Management, which are covered in the first two semesters. The programme also allows for specialisation in key business areas (operations, finance, marketing, and HR). The final semester focuses on advanced subjects, ensuring participants are well-equipped to manage modern business challenges. This comprehensive approach helps working professionals enhance their skills and strategic vision for a changing business world.

Product Details

Program Fee: ₹92,000

Duration: 1 year and 3 months

Eligibility:

Educational Qualification: You must be a bachelor's degree holder from a recognised university, with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks.

Work Experience: A minimum of five years of professional experience in a management or supervisory role is mandatory.

International Applicants: International or SAARC graduates from a recognised or accredited university are also eligible.