ICAI CA December 2021 exam schedule announced

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule of the CA December 2021 edition exam. The ICAI has released the schedule of the Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate (IPC) (Old Scheme), Intermediate (New Scheme), Final (Old Scheme as well as New Scheme) Examinations along with Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) Part I and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).

The application process for admission to CA courses will begin on September 16. The deadline for submission of the application forms is September 30.

"It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday," the ICAI has informed students.

ICAI CA December 2021 exam schedule

ICAI CA Foundation course exam: December 13, 15, 17, 19

ICAI CA Intermediate exam for opt out students: December 6 to 18

ICAI CA Intermediate exam as per new scheme: December 6 to 20

ICAI CA Final Course exam for opt out students: December 5 to 19

ICAI Final course exam as per new scheme: December 5 to 19