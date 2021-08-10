Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / ICAI CA December 2021 exam schedule announced
admissions

ICAI CA December 2021 exam schedule announced

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule of the CA December 2021 edition exam.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 10, 2021 04:10 PM IST
ICAI CA exam schedule for December 2021 edition announced

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule of the CA December 2021 edition exam. The ICAI has released the schedule of the Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate (IPC) (Old Scheme), Intermediate (New Scheme), Final (Old Scheme as well as New Scheme) Examinations along with Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) Part I and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).

The application process for admission to CA courses will begin on September 16. The deadline for submission of the application forms is September 30.

"It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday," the ICAI has informed students.

ICAI CA December 2021 exam schedule

ICAI CA Foundation course exam: December 13, 15, 17, 19

ICAI CA Intermediate exam for opt out students: December 6 to 18

ICAI CA Intermediate exam as per new scheme: December 6 to 20

ICAI CA Final Course exam for opt out students: December 5 to 19

ICAI Final course exam as per new scheme: December 5 to 19

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icai ca exams icai ca may exam icai ca result
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar

Baby bears spotted playing on golf course. Cute clip may make your day

Let this thrilled shelter dog getting adopted be your dose of happiness today

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP