Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU July 2021 admission registration, re-registration deadline extended
admissions

IGNOU July 2021 admission registration, re-registration deadline extended

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submission of applications for admission and re-registration for the July 2021 Session till September 15, the University has said in a press release.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 12:43 PM IST
IGNOU July 2021 admission registration, re-registration deadline extended

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submission of applications for admission and re-registration for the July 2021 Session till September 15, the University has said in a press release.

The interested candidates can apply through Online Admission Portal for ODL programmes: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

“The fresh applicant is required to create new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The applicant should read the instructions carefully while submitting the application. The university offers programmes in various disciplines at masters' degrees, bachelors' degrees, PG diploma & diploma, PG certificate & certificate programmes and appreciation/awareness level,” the press release reads.

For re-registration, the students can login through the Samarth Portal https://ignou.samarth.edu.in and re-register.

IGNOU is currently conducting the term-end exam for June 2021 session. The exam will be held till September 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou admission ignou july
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Patna University gets 20,000 applications for UG courses

TS ICET Answer Key 2021 released on icet.tsche.ac.in, here’s how to download

After 4-year-long wait, Mumbai University gets NAAC A++ grade

Puducherry extends online application deadline for UG non-NEET courses to Sept 7
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP