IGNOU July 2021 admission registration, re-registration deadline extended

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submission of applications for admission and re-registration for the July 2021 Session till September 15, the University has said in a press release.

The interested candidates can apply through Online Admission Portal for ODL programmes: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

“The fresh applicant is required to create new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The applicant should read the instructions carefully while submitting the application. The university offers programmes in various disciplines at masters' degrees, bachelors' degrees, PG diploma & diploma, PG certificate & certificate programmes and appreciation/awareness level,” the press release reads.

For re-registration, the students can login through the Samarth Portal https://ignou.samarth.edu.in and re-register.

IGNOU is currently conducting the term-end exam for June 2021 session. The exam will be held till September 9.