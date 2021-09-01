Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU July 2021 admission registration, re-registration deadline extended
IGNOU July 2021 admission registration, re-registration deadline extended
IGNOU July 2021 admission registration, re-registration deadline extended
admissions

IGNOU July 2021 admission registration, re-registration deadline extended

  • Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submission of applications for admission and re-registration for the July 2021 Session till September 15, the University has said in a press release.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 12:43 PM IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submission of applications for admission and re-registration for the July 2021 Session till September 15, the University has said in a press release.

The interested candidates can apply through Online Admission Portal for ODL programmes: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

“The fresh applicant is required to create new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The applicant should read the instructions carefully while submitting the application. The university offers programmes in various disciplines at masters' degrees, bachelors' degrees, PG diploma & diploma, PG certificate & certificate programmes and appreciation/awareness level,” the press release reads.

For re-registration, the students can login through the Samarth Portal https://ignou.samarth.edu.in and re-register.

IGNOU is currently conducting the term-end exam for June 2021 session. The exam will be held till September 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou admission ignou july
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.