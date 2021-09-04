IIFT MBA IB 2021: Registration begins on iift.nta.nic.in, here’s how to apply

National Testing Agency, NTA have started the registration process for IIFT MBA IB 2021 on September 2, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade MBA (International Business Degree Programme) can apply online through the official site of IIFT on iift.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice released by the Agency, the last date to apply for the course is till October 15, 2021. The last date for payment of application fees is till October 15, 2021. However, the registration process for NRIs and Foreign Nationals will begin on January 15, 2022 and will end on March 15, 2022.

Candidates having bachelor’s degree of minimum 3 years’ duration in any discipline with 50% marks in Graduation (45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates) can apply for the examination. Candidates appearing in the final year examination of Graduation can also apply. To apply for the course, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

IIFT MBA IB 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of IIFT MBA on iift.nta.nic.in.

Click on IIFT MBA IB 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.