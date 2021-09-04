Home / Education / Admissions / IIFT MBA IB 2021: Registration begins on iift.nta.nic.in, here’s how to apply
IIFT MBA IB 2021: Registration begins on iift.nta.nic.in, here’s how to apply
IIFT MBA IB 2021: Registration begins on iift.nta.nic.in, here’s how to apply
admissions

IIFT MBA IB 2021: Registration begins on iift.nta.nic.in, here’s how to apply

IIFT MBA IB 2021 registration have started on September 2, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the course can do it through the official site of NTA IIFT on iift.nta.nic.in. 
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 01:53 PM IST

National Testing Agency, NTA have started the registration process for IIFT MBA IB 2021 on September 2, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade MBA (International Business Degree Programme) can apply online through the official site of IIFT on iift.nta.nic.in. 

As per the official notice released by the Agency, the last date to apply for the course is till October 15, 2021. The last date for payment of application fees is till October 15, 2021. However, the registration process for NRIs and Foreign Nationals will begin on January 15, 2022 and will end on March 15, 2022. 

Candidates having bachelor’s degree of minimum 3 years’ duration in any discipline with 50% marks in Graduation (45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates) can apply for the examination. Candidates appearing in the final year examination of Graduation can also apply. To apply for the course, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to apply here 

IIFT MBA IB 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of IIFT MBA on iift.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on IIFT MBA IB 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and fill in the application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iift mba national testing agency education + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.