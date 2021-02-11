IIFT MBA IB application correction window opens, here's direct link
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for IIFT MBA IB 2021 examination on its official website.
Candidates who have registered for the examination can make corrections on their application forms online at iift.nta.nic.in on or before February 12, 2021.
"Candidates will be able to make corrections in the field of category and academic qualification only," reads the official notice.
Direct link to make corrections to IIFT MBA IB application form
How to make corrections to IIFT MBA IB application form:
Visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on IIFT MBA IB 2021 correction window link
Key in your credentials and login
Make changes in the application forms and submit
Download the edited form and take its print out for future reference