The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for IIFT MBA IB 2021 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can make corrections on their application forms online at iift.nta.nic.in on or before February 12, 2021.

"Candidates will be able to make corrections in the field of category and academic qualification only," reads the official notice.

Direct link to make corrections to IIFT MBA IB application form

How to make corrections to IIFT MBA IB application form:

Visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on IIFT MBA IB 2021 correction window link

Key in your credentials and login

Make changes in the application forms and submit

Download the edited form and take its print out for future reference