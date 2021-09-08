IIT-Patna to allow senior students’ with one vaccine dose to return to campus

The Indian Institute of Technology in Patna (IIT-P) has allowed students, who have taken at least the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, to return to the campus as the first step towards a phased reopening of the prestigious institution, officials said on Tuesday.

“Students returning to campus have to mandatorily submit their vaccination certificate and are also advised to produce RT-PCR negative test upon their arrival. They will undergo medical check-ups after entering the campus and stay in quarantine for seven days. A task force has been constituted to monitor enforcement of Covid-19 safety protocols,” institute’s public relation in-charge Rajendra Paramanick, said.

He underlined that PhD students who have completed 4 years or those carrying out project work were given the first priority for returning to campus. “In the next phase, senior students of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be called,” Paramanick said, adding that the institute will continue online classes for all students.

Meanwhile, National Institute of Technology, Patna will start offline classes from September 13.

“Students of post graduate programmes and PhD courses will attend offline classes from September 13. Students coming to campus will have to submit their vaccination certificate in their respective departments. Online classes will be continued for undergraduate students. No gathering will be allowed inside the campus in view of Covid-19 safety protocols,” an official of the institute said.