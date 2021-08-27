JIPMAT 2021 results declared, check score card at jipmat.nta.ac.in

JIPMAT 2021 results: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021. Candidates who have appeared for JIPMAT 2021 can check their results online at the official website at jipmat.nta.ac.in.

JIPMAT-2021 was held on August 10, 2021 in 51 cities across India. The test was conducted in computer-based test mode.

Initially the JIPMAT-2021 was to be conducted on June 20, 2021 but it was postponed due to the extraordinary circumstances arising from Covid-19 pandemic.

Total 7,910 candidates registered for the JIPMAT-2021, while 4,794 candidates appeared for the examination.

The JIPMAT 2021 was conducted for admission to five year integrated programme in management at Indian Institute of Management - Bodh Gaya and Indian Institute of Management - Jammu.

Direct link to check JIPMAT-2021 score card

How to check JIPMAT-2021 score card:

Visit the official website at jipmat.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "JIPMAT-2021 Score Card".

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

The score card will appear on the display screen