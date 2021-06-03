Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya again postpones Class 6 entrance exam
admissions

JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya again postpones Class 6 entrance exam

JNVST 2021 for Class 6 has been postponed. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on June 19, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 08:05 AM IST
NVS Admissions 2021

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has again postponed JNVST 2021. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2021 that was scheduled to be conducted on June 19, 2021, has been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.

The examination that was scheduled in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya has been postponed. The new exam date will be informed to the candidates 15 days before the commencement of the date of the exam.

The official notice reads, “Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for admission of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Class VI for the session 2021-22 which is scheduled on “19.06.2021” in the states of Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya is postponed due to administrative reasons. The rescheduled date will be notified at least 15 days prior to the date of selection test.”

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 16, 2021, in all the states and UTs other than Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya was postponed due to administrative reasons.

JNVST 2021 for Class 6 is conducted in English, Hindi, and the regional language of each state. The exam duration is for 2 hours and has three sections- Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test, and Language Test. The question paper comprises 80 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nvs jnvst navodaya vidyalaya jnvst navodaya vidyalaya selection test
TRENDING NEWS

Astronauts share images of Himalayas and Italy taken from space. Seen them yet?

Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist

After Bengaluru, sun halo spotted in Hyderabad. Pics flood social media
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP