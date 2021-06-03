JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya again postpones Class 6 entrance exam

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has again postponed JNVST 2021. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2021 that was scheduled to be conducted on June 19, 2021, has been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.

The examination that was scheduled in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya has been postponed. The new exam date will be informed to the candidates 15 days before the commencement of the date of the exam.

The official notice reads, “Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for admission of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Class VI for the session 2021-22 which is scheduled on “19.06.2021” in the states of Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya is postponed due to administrative reasons. The rescheduled date will be notified at least 15 days prior to the date of selection test.”

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 16, 2021, in all the states and UTs other than Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya was postponed due to administrative reasons.

JNVST 2021 for Class 6 is conducted in English, Hindi, and the regional language of each state. The exam duration is for 2 hours and has three sections- Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test, and Language Test. The question paper comprises 80 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks.