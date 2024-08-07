KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Karnataka UGCET results releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in
KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will release KCET 2024 round 1 mock allotment Result on August 7, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Karnataka Common Entrance Test counselling can check the first mock seat allotment result on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The results can also be checked at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. ...Read More
The mock seat allotment result will be released after 2 pm today. The result will be announced for Engineering, Architecture, Yoga & Naturopathy, Veterinary, Farm Science, B. Pharma, Pharma D, B.Sc (Nursing) etc courses but not for Medical, Dental and AYUSH.
The options entered by the candidates upto August 4, 2024 will be considered for first mock seat allotment.
The provision to change option entry by eligible candidates (add/ alter/ rearrange/ delete the options) will be available on August 9 and can be done till August 11, 2024.
The first seat allotment result will be released on August 21, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more details.
KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Two mock seat allotment this year
KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: List of websites
kea.kar.nic.in
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: First seat allotment result on August 21
KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Option entry change dates
KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Which options will be considered for preparing mock seat allotment result?
KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Result will be announced for these courses
KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: How to check seat allotment?
Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
Click on KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Where to check
KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Date and time
