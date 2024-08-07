KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Karnataka UGCET results releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will release KCET 2024 round 1 mock allotment Result on August 7, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Karnataka Common Entrance Test counselling can check the first mock seat allotment result on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The results can also be checked at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. ...Read More

The mock seat allotment result will be released after 2 pm today. The result will be announced for Engineering, Architecture, Yoga & Naturopathy, Veterinary, Farm Science, B. Pharma, Pharma D, B.Sc (Nursing) etc courses but not for Medical, Dental and AYUSH.

The options entered by the candidates upto August 4, 2024 will be considered for first mock seat allotment.

The provision to change option entry by eligible candidates (add/ alter/ rearrange/ delete the options) will be available on August 9 and can be done till August 11, 2024.

The first seat allotment result will be released on August 21, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more details.