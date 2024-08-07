Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi280C
Wednesday, Aug 7, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Karnataka UGCET results releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Aug 7, 2024 9:33 AM IST
    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Karnataka CET allotment results releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: KCET results releasing today
    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: KCET results releasing today

    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will release KCET 2024 round 1 mock allotment Result on August 7, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Karnataka Common Entrance Test counselling can check the first mock seat allotment result on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The results can also be checked at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. ...Read More

    The mock seat allotment result will be released after 2 pm today. The result will be announced for Engineering, Architecture, Yoga & Naturopathy, Veterinary, Farm Science, B. Pharma, Pharma D, B.Sc (Nursing) etc courses but not for Medical, Dental and AYUSH.

    The options entered by the candidates upto August 4, 2024 will be considered for first mock seat allotment.

    The provision to change option entry by eligible candidates (add/ alter/ rearrange/ delete the options) will be available on August 9 and can be done till August 11, 2024.

    The first seat allotment result will be released on August 21, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 7, 2024 9:33 AM IST

    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Two mock seat allotment this year

    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: For the benefit of the candidates, this year two mock seat allotment round will be conducted. The first mock seat allotment is only for Engineering, Architecture, Yoga & Naturopathy, Veterinary, Farm Science, B-Pharma, Pharma-D, B.Sc (Nursing) etc courses- without Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses. The second mock seat allotment will be conducted by including Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses along with Engineering, Architecture, Yoga & Naturopathy, Veterinary, Farm Science, B-Pharma, Pharma-D, B.Sc (Nursing) etc courses.

    Aug 7, 2024 9:30 AM IST

    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: List of websites

    kea.kar.nic.in

    cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

    Aug 7, 2024 9:26 AM IST

    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: First seat allotment result on August 21

    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: The first seat allotment result will be released on August 21, 2024.

    Aug 7, 2024 9:23 AM IST

    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Option entry change dates

    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: The provision to change option entry by eligible candidates (add/ alter/ rearrange/ delete the options) will be available on August 9 and can be done till August 11, 2024.

    Aug 7, 2024 9:20 AM IST

    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Which options will be considered for preparing mock seat allotment result?

    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: The options entered by the candidates upto August 4, 2024 will be considered for first mock seat allotment.

    Aug 7, 2024 9:15 AM IST

    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Result will be announced for these courses

    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: The result will be announced for Engineering, Architecture, Yoga & Naturopathy, Veterinary, Farm Science, B. Pharma, Pharma D, B.Sc (Nursing) etc courses but not for Medical, Dental and AYUSH.

    Aug 7, 2024 9:13 AM IST

    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: How to check seat allotment?

    Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

    Click on KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Aug 7, 2024 9:10 AM IST

    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Where to check

    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Candidates who have registered themselves for Karnataka Common Entrance Test counselling can check the first mock seat allotment result on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The results can also be checked at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

    Aug 7, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Date and time

    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Date: August 7, 2024

    KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Time: After 2 pm

    News education admissions KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Live: Karnataka UGCET results releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes