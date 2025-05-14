Lead the cybersecurity and AI revolution with the latest certificate programme by IITM Pravartak

As the world grows increasingly interconnected, cybersecurity has become one of the most critical fields across industries. From securing sensitive healthcare data to protecting global financial systems and safeguarding government infrastructure, the need for robust cybersecurity solutions has never been greater. In parallel,Artificial Intelligence (AI) transforms how threats are detected, mitigated, and prevented. According to industry reports, the global cybersecurity market will reach $273 billion by 2028, with AI-driven cybersecurity solutions leading the way. Master cybersecurity and AI skills with expert guidance to future-proof your career in emerging technologies.

However, as cyber threats evolve in complexity and frequency, the talent pool has struggled to keep pace. India alone faces a shortage of over 1.5 million cybersecurity professionals, creating an unprecedented demand for skilled experts who can merge traditional security practices with cutting-edge AI solutions.



Recognising this urgent need, IITM Pravartak, the technological innovation hub of IIT Madras, in collaboration with Emeritus, has launched the Professional Certificate Programme in Cybersecurity and AI. This programme offers an unmatched opportunity for professionals to upskill and lead in the dynamic intersection of cybersecurity and AI.

Who can benefit from this programme?

Whether you’re aiming to strengthen your technical skills or take strategic leadership in cybersecurity, this programme is crafted for a broad range of professionals:

Seasoned IT and Tech Professionals: System administrators, network engineers, and IT support experts looking to specialise in cybersecurity.

System administrators, network engineers, and IT support experts looking to specialise in cybersecurity. Administrators and Support Professionals: Organisation personnel tasked with securing and maintaining IT infrastructure.

Organisation personnel tasked with securing and maintaining IT infrastructure. Product Owners and Consultants: IT professionals seeking cybersecurity knowledge.

IT professionals seeking cybersecurity knowledge. Aspiring Cybersecurity Enthusiasts: Individuals who are looking to start or transition into a cybersecurity career and want a structured entry.

Individuals who are looking to start or transition into a cybersecurity career and want a structured entry. Senior Executives and CXOs:CTOs needing cybersecurity awareness to protect business ventures.

By the end of this programme, you will be able to:

Lead Cybersecurity and AI Initiatives: Own security strategies powered by AI to proactively defend against evolving threats. Design and Implement Secure Systems: Apply international frameworks and best practices to protect digital assets and infrastructure. Leverage AI for Advanced Threat Detection: Integrate AI tools into your security ecosystem for faster threat identification and mitigation. Stay Ahead of Cyber Threats: Continuously adapt to new threat landscapes with a strong foundation in AI-driven cybersecurity innovations.

What makes this programme stand out?

Expert-led learning from IIT Madras faculty:

Learn directly from globally renowned faculty, Prof Noor Mahammad SK who is part of several IIT Madras Skill development programs and projects in the domain of cybersecurity. Gain theoretical depth and practical expertise across cybersecurity fundamentals and advanced AI applications.

Comprehensive training for prestigious certifications:

Prepare for globally recognised certifications with this programme:

Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) v13 : Includes official training, exam kit, and voucher by EC-Council.

: Includes official training, exam kit, and voucher by EC-Council. Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP): Equip yourself with knowledge aligned with one of the most respected cybersecurity certifications globally.

These credentials will amplify your professional credibility and career prospects.

Industry-relevant tools and hands-on labs

Master the use of more than 10 essential cybersecurity tools including:

Nmap

Metasploit

OpenVAS

Wireshark

Nessus

SEToolkit

SQLMap

You’ll work on real-world projects and simulations to ensure practical, job-ready skills.

Deep understanding of global frameworks

Familiarise yourself with vital global standards like:

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

ISO/IEC 27017

CIS Benchmarks

Mastery of these frameworks ensures that you can support organisations in compliance, governance, and risk management.

Flexible and engaging learning experience

Designed for working professionals, the programme offers flexible online learning with a blend of pre-recorded lectures and live interactive sessions. Weekly touchpoints with industry experts ensure real-world relevance and updated insights.

Optional immersion at IITM Research Park

Take your learning further with a two-day optional immersion at the IITM Research Park. Interact directly with faculty, explore cutting-edge research and network with your peers in India's premier innovation ecosystem.

Career advancement and networking opportunities

To increase their market readiness, participants will also receive benefits such as the Emeritus' career services, access to IIMJobs Pro Membership, smart resume-building automation, and much more.

These services are tailored to accelerate your career in cybersecurity and AI, positioning you for high-impact roles globally.

Programme Details

Start Date : June 30, 2025

: June 30, 2025 Duration : 7 months

: 7 months Commitment : 8-10 hours per week

: 8-10 hours per week Fee : ₹ 1,65,000 + GST

: 1,65,000 + GST Format: 100% Online (with live sessions + optional two-day immersion)

Flexible payment options are available.

In conclusion

By enrolling in theProfessional Certificate Programme in Cybersecurity and AI by IITM Pravartak you can enhance your technical capabilities, thus securing a future in one of the fastest-growing and most critical sectors globally.

Strengthen your expertise in cybersecurity, leverage the power of AI, and emerge as a trusted leader capable of safeguarding the digital world.

