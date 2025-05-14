Master in-demand AI and ML competencies with IITM Pravartak’s premier certification

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are shaping the future, transforming industries and driving innovation at an unprecedented pace. These technologies are redefining patient care, enabling autonomous vehicles, and streamlining operations across sectors. Organisations now rely on AI and ML to make smarter decisions, automate tasks, and explore new growth avenues. NASSCOM and BCG project that India's AI industry will reach a valuation of $17 billion by 2027, positioning the country as a major player in the global AI market. Master applied AI and ML skills with IITM Pravartak’s expert-designed, industry-focused certificate programme.

A surging market faces a talent shortage

The booming AI/ML space urgently needs skilled professionals. India currently faces a 51% gap between the demand for and availability of qualified AI/ML talent. While the industry expects to generate over 629,000 roles by 2028, the talent pool includes only around 416,000 capable professionals. This shortage creates a lucrative opportunity for individuals eager to transition into the field or advance their careers.

Step into the future with IITM Pravartak’s Advanced Certificate Programme

IITM Pravartak, in collaboration with Emeritus, offers theAdvanced Certificate Programme in Applied AI and ML to help professionals gain industry-relevant AI expertise. This programme combines academic excellence with hands-on training, empowering learners to lead in the AI and ML landscape.

Who should enroll?

This programme targets professionals who want to enhance or expand their AI/ML skillsets:

Data Professionals : Deepen your command of machine learning and predictive analytics to boost your performance.

: Deepen your command of machine learning and predictive analytics to boost your performance. Software Developers : Learn how to build AI capabilities into your applications or shift toward AI/ML roles.

: Learn how to build AI capabilities into your applications or shift toward AI/ML roles. Consultants & Analysts : Use AI tools to drive strategic insights and deliver actionable recommendations.

: Use AI tools to drive strategic insights and deliver actionable recommendations. Product Leaders : Integrate AI into product design to improve performance and meet customer expectations.

: Integrate AI into product design to improve performance and meet customer expectations. Executives: Identify how AI can revolutionise business operations and foster innovation across departments.

What you’ll gain

After completing the programme, you’ll be able to:

Lead AI Projects : Take ownership of AI/ML initiatives, from planning through execution, to solve business challenges.

: Take ownership of AI/ML initiatives, from planning through execution, to solve business challenges. Drive Insightful Decisions : Use data to inform strategies and improve business outcomes.

: Use data to inform strategies and improve business outcomes. Bridge Teams : Effectively connect technical and business stakeholders to meet shared goals.

: Effectively connect technical and business stakeholders to meet shared goals. Stay Current: Track AI/ML trends and apply cutting-edge methods to remain competitive.

Why this programme stands out

1. Learn from Leading IIT Faculty

Top professors like Prof. C. Chandra Sekhar (IIT Madras) and Prof. Dileep A.D. (IIT Dharwad) guide participants through foundational and advanced AI concepts using their extensive academic and research experience.

2. Gain Practical, Industry-Aligned Skills

Work with more than 25 popular AI/ML tools and libraries, including TensorFlow and PyTorch. Participate in live sessions hosted by industry experts and apply your knowledge to real-world scenarios.

3. Earn Prestigious Certifications

Showcase your AI/ML expertise with certifications from IITM Pravartak (a technology innovation hub at IIT Madras) and IBM. These credentials demonstrate your capability to potential employers and peers.

4. Learn at Your Own Pace

Designed for working professionals, the programme offers flexible online learning through recorded lectures, live masterclasses, and interactive discussions with industry leaders.

5. Build Real-World Solutions

Complete more than 30 real-life projects and tackle a two-week capstone assignment that challenges you to solve a complex business problem. Display your work on GitHub or Kaggle to build your public portfolio.

6. Explore Innovation Firsthand at the IITM Research ParkChoose to attend a two-day immersion at the IITM Research Park, where you’ll explore state-of-the-art labs, interact with faculty, and experience breakthrough technologies.

7. Accelerate Your Career

Use Emeritus' career services, which include resume optimisation, job placement support, and access to a strong professional network, to fast-track your success in AI and ML.

Programme overview

Start Date : May 13, 2025

: May 13, 2025 Duration : 11 months

: 11 months Weekly Effort : 9–10 hours

: 9–10 hours Fee : ₹ 1,50,000 + GST

: 1,50,000 + GST Mode : Online learning with live and recorded components

: Online learning with live and recorded components Payments: Flexible options are available

Launch your AI career

This comprehensive certification equips you with the technical skills, strategic knowledge, and recognised credentials to thrive in the AI-driven era. Join a transformative programme that prepares you to lead innovation and influence the future.

Click here to learn more and enrol in the Advanced Certificate Programme in Applied AI and Machine Learning from IITM Pravartak.