MICA Strategic Brand Management and Communications Programme: Transform your branding expertise

Brand management and communications are vital as they shape a brand's identity and public perception. Regardless of industry, standing out requires more than a great product and that’s where branding plays an important role. Effective communication ensures consistent messaging across all platforms, enhancing brand recognition and loyalty. This is crucial for gaining a competitive edge, attracting customers, and maintaining relevance in a dynamic industry environment. Thus, brand management goes beyond creating an identity; it builds trust and loyalty, helping businesses stand out and attract devoted customers. Building future-ready brand managers requires a deep understanding of strategic brand management and communications, ensuring adaptability, innovation and alignment with evolving market dynamics. Master brand strategy, boost your career with expert-led insights in MICA's Brand Management Programme.

This specialised field is vital in today's competitive business environment. As per a recent study by GaggleAMP, an employee advocacy and social media management platform, 74% of consumers trust brands that deliver high-quality products and services. Brand manager is a lucrative career profile. As per GlassDoor India, (GlassDoor is one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites), the average base pay of a brand manager in India in 2024 is ₹13.6L per year.

Overview

MICA’s Strategic Brand Management and Communications Programme is a standout course, geared to prepare future brand managers with in-depth knowledge of the field, latest trends and best practices. This MICA programme teaches professionals to build brands, launch mission-critical products, and acquire new customers. With a creative approach and strategic placement, it covers essential marketing, branding, and communication strategies effective in both stable and crisis times. Learn to formulate and implement successful brand strategies, think critically, and recalibrate methods to persuade and connect with customers.

Here’s a peak at the course content that can give professionals an idea on what the programme is about - introduction to brand and brand building, brand image and brand personality, brand identity and brand positioning, brand loyalty, brand equity and brand value, portfolio management, brand extension, brand licensing, brand repositioning, revitalisation, and rebranding, co-branding, digital branding, luxury branding, integrated marketing communication (IMC), brand building and communication, fundamentals of public relations, stakeholder management, crisis communication among other modules.

This comprehensive programme ensures a dynamic, interactive, and in-depth learning experience, preparing professionals for strategic brand management and communications in various industries. Here are some of its salient features.

Pre-recorded lectures: 26 hours of video lectures

Assessments: 30+ quizzes

Engagement: 15+ discussion boards

Live learning: Live masterclass by MICA faculty, Weekly live sessions with programme leaders

Projects: Capstone project, Brand management and advertising project and PR project

Additional benefits: Executive alumni status, Optional campus immersion at the end of the programme

Learning experience

Flexible learning: Adaptable to your schedule

Cohort-based learning: Collaborative environment with peers

Expert faculty: Globally renowned educators

Case studies: Gain comprehensive real-world insights through multiple case studies on brand management and communication

Programme Takeaways

So, what does a professional gain by undertaking this programme? Let's delve into it in greater detail. A participant develops effective integrated communication strategies, essential brand management metrics and learns to position a brand effectively. The programme helps explore key brand communication channels and fundamental brand elements crucial for brand success. Professionals learn about contemporary and future trends in branding and public relations for brand evolution. Participants learn stakeholder management and brand portfolio strategies and acquire skills to craft a successful brand strategy and activate it in competitive markets. Students also gain insights into public relations facets and crisis management phases, understanding their interconnections.

Starts on: September 30, 2024

Duration: 28 Weeks

Programme Fee: ₹99,000

Eligibility: Any Graduate/Diploma Holders

Emphasising the significance of the branding function in organisations, Anita Basalingappa, Professor of Marketing, MICA, says, “Emphasising the significance of the branding function in organizations, Anita Basalingappa, Professor of Marketing, MICA, says, “Brand Management has become a cross-functional responsibility. In today's era of instant information and pervasive influence, effective brand management is crucial. Our collaboration with Emeritus for this program addresses the importance of staying abreast with contemporary strategies in an ever-connected world."

About MICA

Established in 1991, MICA is dedicated to creating leadership in Strategic Marketing and Communication. MICA, an autonomous, non-profit institution, offers a wide range of academic programmes including residential and online programmes.

MICA's spirit lies in its grasping of contemporary trends and sensibilities, addressing the needs of an ever-changing environment. The MICA brand assures effective delivery of Strategic Marketing and Communication solutions to the industry, government, and community.

Today, it is the alma mater of professionals serving in leadership positions in some of the best-known companies in India and the world in marketing, brand management, research & analytics, advertising, media, digital, and other related businesses.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organisations, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organisations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology; curriculum innovation; and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals across 80+ countries.