Mumbai University Admission 2021:First merit list for UG courses releasing today

Mumbai University will release the first merit list for UG courses for Mumbai University Admission 2021 on August 17, 2021. The merit list for undergraduate admissions for various courses will be available to all the students on the official site of Mumbai University on mu.ac.in and also on respective college websites.

The first merit list will be available on the website of the university at 11 am. The university will release the second merit list and the third merit list will be released on August 25 and August 30, 2021. The online verification of documents and online payment of fees along with the declaration form or undertaking will begin on August 18 and will end on August 25, 2021 at 3 pm.

Mumbai University Admission 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of MU on mu.ac.in.

• Click on Mumbai University Admission 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your first merit list will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the merit list and download the page.

Colleges have been asked to allot provisional admission to students and confirm the same after submission of hard copy of the mark sheet and other certificates. Colleges have been asked to provide an online admission system to avoid the physical presence of students on the campus.