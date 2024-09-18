NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Latest updates on MCC NEET PG Round 1 counselling schedule
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 Counselling schedule soon. The release date and time of MCC NEET PG counselling schedule have not been announced yet. Once released, the MCC NEET PG Round 1 counselling schedule can be checked by candidates on the official website of MCC at MCC.nic.in. ...Read More
There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and the AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. The counselling schedule will have four rounds of counselling dates, which include registration dates, seat allotment result dates, reporting dates, and other details.
A candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.
The Committee recently shared two updates on its website, one regarding PwD certificates and the other regarding the conversion of nationality status from Indian to NRI. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the counselling schedule, registration dates, and more.
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Where to check
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Candidates will be able to check the counselling dates at mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Information bulletin, counselling schedule awaited
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: The schedule and information bulletin for NEET PG counselling are expected soon. When released, candidates can check it on mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Website to check
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the schedule for all India quota NEET PG counselling soon. When released, candidates can check it and apply for the admission process at mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: How many counselling rounds to be held?
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: The MCC is expected to hold NEET PG counselling in three rounds – Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, followed by stray vacancy rounds for AIQ seats.
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Details to be available on counselling notice
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: The MCC will share details such as the dates of Round 1 counselling registration, seat allotment result, reporting dates, and other information.
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Documents required at the time of admission
i. Allotment Letter issued by MCC (Essential document).
ii. Admit Card issued by NBE.
iii. Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE.
iv. Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations.
v. MBBS/ BDS Degree Certificate/ Provisional Certificate. (Essential document).
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Latest updates
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: The Committee recently shared two updates on its website, one regarding PwD certificates and the other regarding the conversion of nationality status from Indian to NRI.
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: What happens if candidates submit more than one application form?
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Only one application needed
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: A candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once.
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Details on counselling schedule
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: The counselling schedule will have four rounds of counselling dates, which include registration dates, seat allotment result dates, reporting dates, and other details.
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Four rounds of counselling
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and the AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: How to apply for Round 1 counselling?
Visit the official website of MCC NEET at mcc.nic.in.
Click on NEET PG counselling link available on the top bar of the page.
A new page will open where the registration link will be given.
Click on the link and register yourself.
Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Where to check schedule?
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Once released, the MCC NEET PG Round 1 counselling schedule can be checked by candidates on the official website of MCC at MCC.nic.in.
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Date and time
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: MCC NEET PG counselling schedule release date and time have not been announced yet.