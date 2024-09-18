NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Latest updates on MCC NEET PG Round 1 counselling schedule

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 Counselling schedule soon. The release date and time of MCC NEET PG counselling schedule have not been announced yet. Once released, the MCC NEET PG Round 1 counselling schedule can be checked by candidates on the official website of MCC at MCC.nic.in. ...Read More

There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and the AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. The counselling schedule will have four rounds of counselling dates, which include registration dates, seat allotment result dates, reporting dates, and other details.

A candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.

The Committee recently shared two updates on its website, one regarding PwD certificates and the other regarding the conversion of nationality status from Indian to NRI. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the counselling schedule, registration dates, and more.