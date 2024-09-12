NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: MCC NEET Round 1 schedule awaited at mcc.nic.in, updates here
The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is expected to release NEET PG Counselling 2024 schedule soon. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round. The counselling schedule will be available on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
The date and time of the release of the NEET PG Schedule have not been announced yet by MCC.
However, the Committee has asked the candidates to get PwD certificates issued from Designated Disability Centres by 5 pm on September 25, 2024 for Round 1 of PG counselling 2024.
The counselling schedule will include the registration dates, choice filling dates, seat allotment results, and reporting dates for all the rounds of counselling.
There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. The complete schedule will have details of all the rounds. A candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once.
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: List of websites
mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: 4 rounds of counselling
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Who can apply for counselling round?
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Details on schedule
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Steps to apply online
Visit the official website of MCC NEET at mcc.nic.in.
Click on NEET PG counselling link available on the top bar of the page.
A new page will open where the registration link will be given.
Click on the link and register yourself.
Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Check login details required to register
Roll number
Password
Security Pin
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Who will be eligible for allotment process?
Candidates declared Qualified/Eligible for All India Quota Postgraduate Seats only will be eligible for online allotment process for All India Quota Seats, which is conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, & Government of India.
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Result declaration date
NEET PG result was announced on August 24, 2024 and the merit list for 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats was released on September 5, 2024.
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Check eligibility
All the candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by NBE will be eligible for the Fifty percent (50%) AIQ seats of Central University.
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Admission process for seat allotted candidates
If the Candidate is satisfied with his/her allotment he/she may approach the allotted college/institute for completing the admission formalities. Original documents required at the time of joining in allotted Medical/Dental College.
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Documents needed at the time of admission
Allotment Letter issued by MCC (Essential document).
ii. Admit Card issued by NBE.
iii. Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE.
iv. Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations.
v. MBBS/ BDS Degree Certificate/ Provisional Certificate. (Essential document).
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Application to be submitted once
A candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Four rounds of counselling to be held
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Details on counselling schedule
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: What official website says now?
As per official website, candidates can get PwD certificates issued from Designated Disability Centres 03:00 P.M of 09.09.2024 upto 05:00 P.M of 25.09.2024 for Round 1 of PG Counselling 2024.
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Websites to check
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Where to check counselling schedule
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: Date and time
