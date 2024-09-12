NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: MCC NEET Round 1 schedule awaited at mcc.nic.in, updates here

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is expected to release NEET PG Counselling 2024 schedule soon. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round. The counselling schedule will be available on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in....Read More

The date and time of the release of the NEET PG Schedule have not been announced yet by MCC.

However, the Committee has asked the candidates to get PwD certificates issued from Designated Disability Centres by 5 pm on September 25, 2024 for Round 1 of PG counselling 2024.

The counselling schedule will include the registration dates, choice filling dates, seat allotment results, and reporting dates for all the rounds of counselling.

There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. The complete schedule will have details of all the rounds. A candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Follow the blog for latest updates on complete schedule, date and time of release, direct link and other details.