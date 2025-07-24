Step into global careers with CT University's School of Hotel Management, Airlines and Tourism. Apply today

Are you tired of being told to choose science or technical courses? Do you want a career that is exciting, creative and full of opportunities? If yes, then a future in hospitality, airlines and tourism could be just right for you. These fields offer rewarding careers, but like any profession, you need proper training to succeed. Launch your global career with CT University’s hotel management, airlines, and tourism programmes today.

CT University’s School of Hotel Management, Airlines and Tourism (SOHMAT) offers well-designed programmes that help you turn your passion into a profession. These courses are a perfect mix of theory and practical learning, designed to prepare you for the real world of hospitality, aviation and tourism.

You will learn from experienced industry professionals in modern, real-life settings. The university provides state-of-the-art training kitchens, mock airline cabins, front-office labs and other hands-on facilities to help you gain practical skills. Alongside these, you will also develop leadership qualities, cultural understanding and the ability to think creatively—skills that are in high demand across the industry.

If you are ready to step into a global career that values passion and talent, CT University is the place to start. Choose CT University for expert-led training, real-world experience, and global career opportunities in hospitality, airlines and tourism.

Highlights

When there are a plethora of such courses, why choose CT University’s Hotel Management, Airlines and Tourism course? What’s so unique? Here’s what you need to know.

Industry-relevant curriculum: You’ll gain a strong foundation in hotel management, airline operations, and tourism, with real-world applications woven throughout. This practical focus prepares you to lead in a competitive, fast-paced industry.

Hands-on learning: From training kitchens and restaurants to mock hotel rooms and airline simulation labs, you'll learn by doing. Internships and live projects bridge the gap between theory and practice.

Learn from the best: Our experienced faculty are seasoned professionals who bring industry insights to the classroom. They’ll mentor you in a supportive and engaging learning environment.

Global exposure: Take advantage of international internships, exchange programmes, and networking opportunities through our global partnerships with top hospitality and tourism organisations.

Stay ahead with technology: You'll use the latest tools and tech in hospitality, tourism and airline management—keeping you ahead of evolving industry trends and challenges.

Career support at every step: Our career services team helps you with placements, CV writing, interviews, and guidance—plus connects you with a vast global network.

Lively campus experience: Join student clubs, attend campus events, and engage in networking opportunities that build confidence, leadership skills and lifelong friendships.

Explore entrepreneurship: Have a business idea? We’ll support you in developing entrepreneurial ventures in hospitality and tourism—nurturing your innovation and ambition.

Programme Details

After 12th Course Years Eligibility Certificate Course in Hotel Management 1 10+2 or equivalent in any stream with English as a compulsory subject from a recognized board/University and having at least 45% marks Diploma in Culinary Arts 2 10+2 or equivalent in any stream with English as a compulsory subject from a recognized board/University and having at least 45% marks Diploma in Hotel Management 2 10+2 or equivalent in any stream with English as a compulsory subject from a recognized board/University and having at least 45% marks B.Sc. (Hons.) Airlines & Tourism Management 4 10+2 or equivalent in any stream with English as a compulsory subject from a recognized board/University and having at least 50% marks B.Sc. (Hons.) Airlines & Tourism Management (Lateral Entry) 3 Diploma in Airlines or Tourism after 10+2 with 50% marks in qualified exam from recognized board/University Bachelor of Science in Hotel Management (B.Sc. HM) 3 10+2 or equivalent in any stream with English as a compulsory subject from a recognized board/University and having at least 50% marks B.Sc. (Airlines & Tourism Management) 3 10+2 or equivalent in any stream with English as a compulsory subject from a recognized board/University and having at least 50% marks Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (Hons.) 4 10+2 or equivalent in any stream with English as a compulsory subject from a recognized board/University and having at least 50% marks Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (Hons.) (Lateral Entry) 3 10+2 or equivalent in any stream with English as a compulsory subject from a recognized board/University and having at least 50% marks B.Voc (Hospitality Management) 3 10+2 or equivalent in any stream with English as a compulsory subject from a recognized board/University and having at least 50% marks After Graduation M.Sc. Hotel Management and Tourism 2 Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university with at least 50% marks

SOHMAT’s success stories

SOHMAT alumni have excelled globally, securing roles in prestigious organisations across the hospitality and tourism sectors. From luxury hotels to international airlines, graduates are making a mark in destinations such as the USA, France, Dubai, and Mauritius, with top packages reaching up to ₹25 lakh per annum. These achievements highlight the exceptional career growth opportunities available. Alumni have joined world-renowned hotel chains, including The Ritz-Carlton, Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Four Seasons, Accor Hotels, InterContinental Hotels Group, Taj Hotels, and JW Marriott—reflecting the strong industry connections and global recognition that a SOHMAT education provides.

CT University: Why study here?

CT University offers a dynamic learning environment with strong industry and global collaborations, ensuring practical, research-based education. Experienced faculty from academia and industry guide your journey. Enjoy a vibrant campus life and benefit from the prestigious ₹40 crore Dr. Manmohan Singh Scholarship. With an excellent placement record, CT University prepares you for real-world success and global career opportunities.

What’s more is that CT University boasts more than 10,000 placements, a highest package of ₹66 LPA, ₹40 crore in scholarships, 1 lakh plus alumni, 1500 plus recruiters, and 50 plus academic and industry collaborations—empowering students with global exposure, career success, and strong support.

Conclusion

Make the smart choice—apply today and begin your journey in hospitality, airlines and tourism with CT University.