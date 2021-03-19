Study abroad: What universities expect and how students can stay ahead in race
- Between remote learning options and adaptive curriculums, university admissions across the globe have certainly changed after 2020. But what do universities expect from students and how can Indian students stay ahead of the race?
Between remote learning options and adaptive curriculums, university admissions across the globe have certainly changed after 2020. But what do universities expect from students and how can Indian students stay ahead of the race?
After the initial months of COVID-19, top universities across the globe rapidly updated their teaching methods and admission processes. Legacy institutions such Harvard, Yale, ISB, IIM Ahmedabad are still looking at factors like perfect academics, excellent student profiles, test scores, and lastly great Letter of Intents. But, which other out-of-the-box factors can you consider to boost your chances? Here are 5 such factors:
You Test Score are no longer important
Due to the limitation of resources during COVID-19, many universities are now waiving off test scores and other admission requirements. Even top institutions like University of Oxford, California Institute of Technology, University of Illinois, etc. are waiving off prominent tests like the GRE exam for their Masters programs. Since those qualifying criteria are gone, students who present their profiles in the best possible manner with impressive Statements of Purpose will be preferred.
Perfect your profile
Just like the admission requirements, universities are also offering waivers for certain documentation and extending the application deadlines for students. If you have your letters of recommendation, work experience certificates, and other prominent documents in order, it gives more credence to your profile. Not only that but, study abroad experts state that with the excess of applications pouring in, universities are also likely to pay more attention to the initial applications. Remember, the early bird gets the worm.
Knowing your university can increase your chances
One of the lesser known methods of gaining benefit is to network with the right university officials using social media platforms such as LinkedIn. It can increase students’ chances of admission. With university education going digital, professors and officials are more active on these social media platforms than ever. When institutions go through all the applications, students who have focused on outreach stand out more than ever. Not only that but institutions such as the University of North Carolina, USA have created virtual apps such as GEAR UP VR that allow students to get campus tours and connect with the university.
Adapt to the flexible study options
It’s important to demonstrate your ability to adapt to the new changes universities are undergoing. Universities across the globe have made changes in their curriculums to help students adapt to the new normal. While many would hesitate to apply for these changed curriculums, other students have the chance to take advantage of these unique changes and indicate your ability to adapt. This list of universities not only includes universities overseas but also top Indian institutions like the Indian School of Business. ISB implemented new modules into their Post Graduation Programs(PGP) through the use of blended learning. They declared that this new format will be a 52-week format and will include many new value-added elements and projects. Sounds like a golden opportunity for all students.
Upskill technically
In most countries, only 20-30% companies have their employees coming into the offices physically. All other industries have gone digital and employees are working from home. This in turn indicates that those who show their proficiency in the several digital skills, would automatically have an edge over the other applicants.
Apart from these skills, more than 73% of university admissions officials have said they look for evidence of a students’ ability to work well in groups, soft skills as well as the Higher Education landscape may be changing but it's important that students stay ahead of the game and improve their own chances of admission.
Get our daily newsletter
Study abroad: What universities expect and how students can stay ahead in race
- Between remote learning options and adaptive curriculums, university admissions across the globe have certainly changed after 2020. But what do universities expect from students and how can Indian students stay ahead of the race?
JEE main results: Eligibility criteria for B.Arch. 2021-22 admissions relaxed
- JEE Main results: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal made the announcement about the relaxation of eligibility criterion for admissions to B.Arch programme for 2021-22 on his Twitter account.
NIFT entrance exam results out: Know about their undergraduate courses
DU’s uneasy tryst with the four-year undergraduate programme
Fate of thousands of Purnea University students hangs in the balance
- The government has asked the PU authorities to accommodate these students in other colleges with approved subjects.
IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till March 31
- The deadline to re-register for the IGNOU January 2021 session has been extended till March 31, 2021.
UP TGTs, PGTs Recruitment 2020: Registration for 15,198 posts begins
- UP TGTs, PGTs Recruitment 2020: Registration for filling 15,198 posts of TGTs and PGTs for appointments in over 4,500 government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh began on Tuesday.
TISS NET Results 2021 to be declared on March 19: Revised timeline
- The Tata Institute of Social Science will on Friday, March 19, announce the results of TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021.
NEET PG 2021: Registration process ends today at nbe.edu.in, here's direct link
- NEET PG 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NEET PG 2021 examination online at nbe.edu.in until 11:55 pm.
GPAT 2021 results expected today at gpat.nta.nic.in
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results of Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 on Monday, March 15.
Bihar: Students stuck in same course, late exam cycle adds to misery
- Students shared that they were desperate to write the exams for clearing backlogs but due to the inactive approach of the state varsities, they are stuck in the same course despite completion of their academic session.
AISSEE Results 2021 declared, check NTA score for Sainik schools entrance exam
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of All India Sainik Schools entrance exam (AISSEE) 2021 for classes 6 and 9 on its official website.
No EWS quota for centrally-sponsored M.Tech courses: Anna varsity informs HC
Physics, chemistry and maths to continue to be important for engineering: AICTE
NEET UG 2021 date announced, check important details here
- The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021) undergraduate examination will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021.