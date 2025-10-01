Transition from functional expertise to leadership excellence with IIM Ahmedabad's Senior Management Programme (SMP)

Chances are, when you are asked to lead in today's complex business environment, you will face new challenges. No matter where you take on leadership responsibilities, you are most likely to deal with significant shifts in the organisational context. Factors like geopolitical uncertainty, technological advancements, and shifting societal expectations will come into play. Develop cross-functional skills to advance your leadership journey and take your organisation to a high-growth path with IIMA's Senior Management Programme. Moreover, as you progressed through a career in sales, marketing, or any other function that you have mastered over the years, you may have found yourself naturally gravitating towards leadership roles - it probably seemed like a no-brainer to make that switch. However, transitioning into a formal leadership position requires a lot of core transferable skills, and achieving it can be a different story altogether.

According to the Leadership Skills 2025 Report by Zenger Folkman, amidst an unprecedented convergence of challenges and opportunities, key areas that define leadership success include embracing technological change, emphasising lifelong learning, and adaptability. It is no surprise that, for the last three consecutive years, leadership development has been the top priority for HR leaders, according to Gartner's 2025 survey Companies have recognised the need for strong leadership capabilities and value-driven leaders who can bring a cross-functional approach to their roles. However, having a guidebook to achieve these skills is a challenge for most professionals. There is no one-size-fits-all map to follow for achieving leadership excellence and gaining cross-functional skills. Therefore, IIM Ahmedabad has created a unique programme for senior working professionals (with 10+ years of experience) to acquire top-notch management skills and chart the next phase of their career growth. We call it the Senior Management Programme (SMP). The 12-month programme aims to develop visionary leaders who not only excel in their core responsibilities but also contribute across various management functions.

Master top-notch management skills and sharpen your leadership acumen, strategic thinking, and decision-making abilities with IIMA's Senior Management Programme.

Develop T-shaped leadership skills for business excellence SMP, with its industry-relevant curriculum and pedagogy, has positioned working professionals who have one deep area of expertise but lack cross-functional knowledge or adjacent skills in other disciplines, as T-shaped leaders. The programme focuses on equipping participants to apply the idea of cross-functionality to their workplaces and transforming them into leaders who can manage diverse teams and drive company-wide initiatives.

With years of experience in business development and consulting, Anirudha Rawat, Founder of AB+ Business Consulting Services and an alumnus of SMP Batch 13, sought to evolve and expand his skillset to excel. And SMP proved to be the perfect solution for him. "The programme's case-based approach, peer collaboration, and hands-on projects sharpened my strategic thinking and expanded my knowledge in analytics, accounting, and market strategies. The insights gained into other domains have been crucial in enhancing my consulting practice and staying competitive," he remarks. Master cross-functional skills for a broader impact By elevating participants' current skills to those required at a leadership level, SMP enables them to become leaders who drive business growth and navigate complex organisational challenges. SMP provides critical insights into various management functions that participants apply at different levels of their organisation's growth trajectory and in managing change. This teaching also makes them extremely attractive for gaining new roles or responsibilities, or for exploring new industries. Moreover, SMP instills a habit of lifelong learning, as there is always more to learn. For Mehul Ashar, alumnus of SMP Batch 5 and currently working as a Senior VP at Infidigit, SMP marked a pivotal point in his career, offering more than just knowledge — it cultivated a mindset of lifelong learning. "The programme broadened my perspective, enabled me to connect the dots across various organisational functions and empowered me to take bold steps in my career," he shares. SMP participants are not only committed to improving their core competencies but also to branching out into adjacent areas. They become more effective at leadership, making informed decisions, and building strategic collaborations with other departments. This not only means they can play an outsized role in helping their organisations to weather difficult periods, but also means meteoric career growth.

Enhance your leadership skills with IIMA's Senior Management Programme, known for its renowned case-based pedagogy, collaborative peer learning and hands-on projects.

Batch over batch, numerous working professionals have achieved and witnessed transformational growth in their careers — some have moved into C-suite positions, while others have started their own ventures and scaled new heights. Narendra Deshmukh, Co-Founder of Optima Knowledge Ventures, who joined SMP Batch 7, credits SMP for providing the perfect framework to structure his years of experience and knowledge. "The programme's comprehensive approach, especially in marketing, helped me turn my ideas into a thriving venture in career coaching and women's empowerment. The programme was more than a course — it was the launchpad for my entrepreneurial journey," he says with pride. What makes SMP unique? So, how have participants been able to achieve such transformative growth? It is IIM Ahmedabad's acclaimed case-based teaching methodology, which challenges participants to think on their feet, enhance their analytical skills, and make crucial decisions in real-time. Through the case method, participants step into the role of chief decision-maker, tackling the same challenges leading companies face.

This approach is complemented by peer-to-peer learning, another unique strength of the programme. SMP participants are part of a highly interactive peer learning group of approximately 130 participants with an average of 20 years of experience – that is 2,600 years of intellectual property. Each participant brings diverse experiences to the table, from the corporate world to the armed forces. This blend of depth and breadth enables participants to collaborate, adapt, and solve problems effectively, making them high performers who significantly enhance their organisation's overall productivity.

Broaden your leadership perspective and connect the dots across various management functions with IIM Ahmedabad's Senior Management Programme.