Transition from functional expertise to leadership excellence with IIM Ahmedabad's Senior Management Programme (SMP)

Chances are, when you are asked to lead in today's complex business environment, you will face new challenges. No matter where you take on leadership responsibilities, you are most likely to deal with significant shifts in the organisational context. Factors like geopolitical uncertainty, technological advancements, and shifting societal expectations will come into play.
Moreover, as you progressed through a career in sales, marketing, or any other function that you have mastered over the years, you may have found yourself naturally gravitating towards leadership roles - it probably seemed like a no-brainer to make that switch. However, transitioning into a formal leadership position requires a lot of core transferable skills, and achieving it can be a different story altogether.
According to the Leadership Skills 2025 Report by Zenger Folkman, amidst an unprecedented convergence of challenges and opportunities, key areas that define leadership success include embracing technological change, emphasising lifelong learning, and adaptability. It is no surprise that, for the last three consecutive years, leadership development has been the top priority for HR leaders, according to Gartner's 2025 survey Companies have recognised the need for strong leadership capabilities and value-driven leaders who can bring a cross-functional approach to their roles.
However, having a guidebook to achieve these skills is a challenge for most professionals. There is no one-size-fits-all map to follow for achieving leadership excellence and gaining cross-functional skills. Therefore, IIM Ahmedabad has created a unique programme for senior working professionals (with 10+ years of experience) to acquire top-notch management skills and chart the next phase of their career growth. We call it the Senior Management Programme (SMP).
The 12-month programme aims to develop visionary leaders who not only excel in their core responsibilities but also contribute across various management functions.
Develop T-shaped leadership skills for business excellence
SMP, with its industry-relevant curriculum and pedagogy, has positioned working professionals who have one deep area of expertise but lack cross-functional knowledge or adjacent skills in other disciplines, as T-shaped leaders. The programme focuses on equipping participants to apply the idea of cross-functionality to their workplaces and transforming them into leaders who can manage diverse teams and drive company-wide initiatives.
With years of experience in business development and consulting, Anirudha Rawat, Founder of AB+ Business Consulting Services and an alumnus of SMP Batch 13, sought to evolve and expand his skillset to excel. And SMP proved to be the perfect solution for him.
"The programme's case-based approach, peer collaboration, and hands-on projects sharpened my strategic thinking and expanded my knowledge in analytics, accounting, and market strategies. The insights gained into other domains have been crucial in enhancing my consulting practice and staying competitive," he remarks.
Master cross-functional skills for a broader impact
By elevating participants' current skills to those required at a leadership level, SMP enables them to become leaders who drive business growth and navigate complex organisational challenges. SMP provides critical insights into various management functions that participants apply at different levels of their organisation's growth trajectory and in managing change.
This teaching also makes them extremely attractive for gaining new roles or responsibilities, or for exploring new industries. Moreover, SMP instills a habit of lifelong learning, as there is always more to learn.
For Mehul Ashar, alumnus of SMP Batch 5 and currently working as a Senior VP at Infidigit, SMP marked a pivotal point in his career, offering more than just knowledge — it cultivated a mindset of lifelong learning. "The programme broadened my perspective, enabled me to connect the dots across various organisational functions and empowered me to take bold steps in my career," he shares.
SMP participants are not only committed to improving their core competencies but also to branching out into adjacent areas. They become more effective at leadership, making informed decisions, and building strategic collaborations with other departments. This not only means they can play an outsized role in helping their organisations to weather difficult periods, but also means meteoric career growth.
Batch over batch, numerous working professionals have achieved and witnessed transformational growth in their careers — some have moved into C-suite positions, while others have started their own ventures and scaled new heights.
Narendra Deshmukh, Co-Founder of Optima Knowledge Ventures, who joined SMP Batch 7, credits SMP for providing the perfect framework to structure his years of experience and knowledge. "The programme's comprehensive approach, especially in marketing, helped me turn my ideas into a thriving venture in career coaching and women's empowerment. The programme was more than a course — it was the launchpad for my entrepreneurial journey," he says with pride.
What makes SMP unique?
So, how have participants been able to achieve such transformative growth? It is IIM Ahmedabad's acclaimed case-based teaching methodology, which challenges participants to think on their feet, enhance their analytical skills, and make crucial decisions in real-time. Through the case method, participants step into the role of chief decision-maker, tackling the same challenges leading companies face.
This approach is complemented by peer-to-peer learning, another unique strength of the programme. SMP participants are part of a highly interactive peer learning group of approximately 130 participants with an average of 20 years of experience – that is 2,600 years of intellectual property.
Each participant brings diverse experiences to the table, from the corporate world to the armed forces. This blend of depth and breadth enables participants to collaborate, adapt, and solve problems effectively, making them high performers who significantly enhance their organisation's overall productivity.
Achieve transformative growth with experiential learning
SMP engages participants and fosters experiential learning with faculty presentations, case studies, individual and group exercises, small-group discussions, and extensive classroom debates. The programme blends 12 months of live interactive lectures with on-campus sessions, delivering over 40% of the programme face-to-face through three campus components, each lasting four days.
Participants enjoy a near-classroom experience without having to travel, attending 3 hours of live online video lectures by IIMA faculty on Saturdays at VCNow's HD video conferencing-equipped centers in their respective cities. They will have the opportunity to interact and learn from over 15 faculty members of IIMA, gaining insights into multiple management functions.
Upon completing the programme and meeting all fulfillment criteria, participants will receive IIMA Alumni Status and a Certificate of Completion, a valuable addition to their professional credentials.
Who should apply?
SMP is ideal for professionals in senior management roles who aspire to move into CXO positions. Whether you are in a corporate setting, government, NGO, or leading a small or medium enterprise, this programme is designed for decision-makers looking to elevate their leadership capabilities and gain a comprehensive understanding of the broader business landscape.
Empowering leaders for the future
Leadership starts with recognising the skills you do not have and working to develop them. Whether you are considering a move to a different domain or function or just trying to stay on top of the rapidly evolving demands of your current role, the Senior Management Programme (SMP) at IIM Ahmedabad can be a game-changer for aspiring leaders like you.
With 15 successful batches, the programme has consistently empowered participants to connect the dots between various management functions. Its holistic approach ensures that leaders can see beyond their immediate roles and understand the broader implications of their decisions.
For more detailed information about the programme and to apply for SMP Batch 16, visit the programme's website.