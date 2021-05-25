TS EAMCET 2021: Last date to apply is May 26, check details

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the registration process (without late fee) for TS EAMCET 2021 on May 26. Candidates who have not applied yet for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test can apply on the official website of TSCHE.

Earlier, the last date to register for TS EAMCET 2021 was May 18. However, it was extended till May 26.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test - 2021 is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for entry into the first year of the following Undergraduate Professional courses offered for the academic year 2021-22 in the University and Private colleges in the State of Telangana.

Registration fee:

For Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical AM: Candidates from SC/ST and PH have to pay ₹400, and Candidates from Other categories have to pay ₹800.

Candidates who want to write the test for both streams will have to pay ₹1600/- as application fees for the general category and ₹800/- for SC/ST and PH category candidates.

How to apply

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Pay the application fee either by Cash at TSOnline/ APOnline

Center (or) by Online Payment through Credit Card / Debit Card / Net Banking modes

Fill the application form

After the submission of the application form, take the printout of the submitted application form.

NOTE: Candidates who have paid the registration fee for TS EAMCET - 2021 online exam, but have not submitted the Online Application till now are advised to submit the Online Application at the earliest. Otherwise, your registration for TS EAMCET - 2021 will be incomplete.