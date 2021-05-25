Home / Education / Admissions / TS EAMCET 2021: Last date to apply is May 26, check details
TS EAMCET 2021: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test - 2021 is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
TS EAMCET 2021: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test - 2021 is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
admissions

TS EAMCET 2021: Last date to apply is May 26, check details

  • Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the registration process (without late fee) for TS EAMCET 2021 on May 26.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 05:41 PM IST

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the registration process (without late fee) for TS EAMCET 2021 on May 26. Candidates who have not applied yet for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test can apply on the official website of TSCHE.

Earlier, the last date to register for TS EAMCET 2021 was May 18. However, it was extended till May 26.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test - 2021 is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for entry into the first year of the following Undergraduate Professional courses offered for the academic year 2021-22 in the University and Private colleges in the State of Telangana.

Registration fee:

For Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical AM: Candidates from SC/ST and PH have to pay 400, and Candidates from Other categories have to pay 800.

Candidates who want to write the test for both streams will have to pay 1600/- as application fees for the general category and 800/- for SC/ST and PH category candidates.

How to apply

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Pay the application fee either by Cash at TSOnline/ APOnline

Center (or) by Online Payment through Credit Card / Debit Card / Net Banking modes

Fill the application form

After the submission of the application form, take the printout of the submitted application form.

NOTE: Candidates who have paid the registration fee for TS EAMCET - 2021 online exam, but have not submitted the Online Application till now are advised to submit the Online Application at the earliest. Otherwise, your registration for TS EAMCET - 2021 will be incomplete.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ts eamcet application date tsche telangana state education news covid-19 + 4 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.