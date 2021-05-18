Home / Education / Admissions / TS EAMCET 2021: Registration ends today on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link here
TS EAMCET 2021: Registration ends today on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link here

TS EAMCET 2021 registration will end today, May 18, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Steps to apply and direct link given below.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 10:25 AM IST

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will close down the registration process for TS EAMCET 2021 on May 18, 2021. Candidates who have still not applied for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test can apply online without a late fee through the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The correction of the online application link will open on May 18 and will close on May 27, 2021. The last date to submit the online application with late fees is till May 28, 2021. As per the official site, candidates who have paid the registration fee for TS EAMCET - 2021 online exam, but not submitted the Online Application till now are advised to submit the Online Application at the earliest. Otherwise, your registration for TS EAMCET - 2021 will be incomplete. Candidates can apply online by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

TS EAMCET 2021: How to Apply

• Visit the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

• Click on TS EAMCET 2021 registration link available on the home page.

• Pay the registration fees and click on submit.

• Fill in the online application form and click on submit.

• Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination for Agriculture and Medical course will be conducted on July 5 and 6, 2021 and the Engineering course exam will be conducted on July 7, 8 and 9, 2021. The TS EAMCET 2021 exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon for A&E and from 3 pm to 6 pm for Engineering.


