TS EAMCET answer keys 2021 released, raise objections till 4pm on August 14

TS EAMCET answer key 2021: The preliminary answer key of TS EAMCET 2021, the common entrance test for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in universities in Telangana, has been released by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU).
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 09:14 PM IST
TS EAMCET answer key 2021: The preliminary answer key of TS EAMCET 2021, the common entrance test for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in universities in Telangana, has been released by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU).

The engineering entrance examinations were held on August 4, 5 and 6 while Agriculture & Medical (AM) course test were held on August 9 and 10.

TS EAMCET 2021 answer key: Steps to download

1) Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

2) Click on the link for master question papers and preliminary keys (Engineering stream)

https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEAMCET/EAMCET_QUESTIONS_KEYS.aspx

3) Click on the date of exam in the forenoon (FN) or afternoon session (AN) 

4) There are separate links for question paper and preliminary key

Direct link to raise objections: https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEAMCET/EAMCET_KeyObjections.aspx

Candidates can raise their objections online after checking the keys until 4pm on August 14 and will have to provide proper justification to substantiate their claims. The objections submitted without justification will be rejected.

They will have to key in their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth to log in to the website.

Raise the Objection(s) corresponding to the options given in the “Master Question Paper” only.

Candidates will have to raise the objections corresponding to the options given in the “master question paper” only. For example, if the question ID is ‘1234567891’ in the candidate’s response sheet, then the same number from the master question paper should be selected.

