Unlock strategic marketing skills and drive growth with AI and Gen AI, join today and lead with confidence

AI is transforming marketing, changing job roles, increasing demand for new skills, influencing hiring, and boosting salaries for skilled professionals. According to the Future of Jobs Report 2025 by the World Economic Forum, 22% of jobs will be disrupted by 2030. While 92 million roles may disappear, 170 million new ones will emerge, resulting in a net gain of 78 million jobs. Technology, demographics, and economic pressures are driving this transformation. The report further adds how 39% of current skill sets will transform or become outdated by 2030. To stay ahead, even senior professionals must learn how to use AI tools and insights to make smart decisions, boost growth, and stay competitive in today’s fast-moving business world. Drive business growth with strategic marketing insights and AI tools tailored for forward-thinking industry leaders.

If you are interested in embracing this change, then IIM Calcutta’s Strategic Marketing for Leaders: Leveraging AI for Growth is for you. This programme blends classic marketing principles with modern tools like Generative AI, predictive analytics, and omnichannel strategies - equipping you with a sharp edge through practical, forward-thinking modules designed to drive real marketing impact and growth.

According to EY, forward-thinking companies are already using generative AI to boost marketing, simplify customer service, and transform content. PwC’s 2024 Global CEO Survey reveals 70% of Indian CEOs believe Gen AI will reshape value creation in the next three years, with key uses in personalised marketing, customer experience, and market intelligence.

Key features of this programme

This exciting IIM Calcutta programme blends AI and Generative AI with strategic marketing. Taught by Prof. Saravana Jaikumar, it offers interactive learning, real-world case studies, and a prestigious certificate — plus the chance to network on campus with industry peers. Here’s a closer look at the programme

AI-driven marketing, taught the smarter way: Learn the basics and latest in marketing with a strong focus on AI and GenAI.

Industry-aligned curriculum: The curriculum focuses on marketing in the age of AI and digital disruption. Key areas include data-driven marketing, AI/ML applications, analytics, brand and pricing strategy, and AI-enhanced communications to improve targeting, engagement, and decision-making across channels.

Hands-on learning: The programme emphasises practical learning through simulations, real-world case studies such as Nike, Starbucks, Apple, and Southwest Airlines, and a capstone project.

Learn from the best at IIM Calcutta - world-class faculty, real-world insights: Gain cutting-edge marketing expertise from IIM Calcutta’s renowned faculty, blending academic excellence with practical, real-world business insights.

Live interactive learning: This programme offers ample interaction, featuring 90-minute live sessions led by IIM Calcutta faculty and dedicated live doubt-clearing sessions with Subject Matter Experts to enhance learning and engagement.

Tools: Learn to leverage industry-leading tools such as Meta Ads, LinkedIn Ads, Zapier, and Shopify ,along with many more — to drive effective, AI-powered marketing strategies

Build your network: Join an on-campus networking event at IIM Calcutta , a great chance to meet peers, connect with faculty, and build valuable industry networks in a truly inspiring and academic environment.

Boost your CV with IIM Calcutta recognition: Earn a prestigious certificate from IIM Calcutta by scoring 65% or more, an impressive addition to your CV that reflects real academic and industry credibility.

Programme details

Starts on: June 30, 2025

Duration: 18 weeks

Programme fee: ₹1,30,000

Eligibility: Minimum graduate or diploma holder (10+2+3) in any discipline

The IIM Calcutta advantage

It’s ranked India’s No.1 B-School (BT-MDRA 2024), No.2 by Fortune (2024), and is the only Indian institute with triple accreditation – proof of its global standing and academic excellence.

Who should enrol?

Mid-senior marketing professionals: Gain a 360-degree view of marketing with AI at its core, perfect for leading strategic, AI-powered campaigns.

Digital marketers: Bridge the gap between execution and strategy, and step confidently into leadership roles.

Consultants and founders: Leverage AI insights to fuel growth, scale strategies, and stay ahead in a competitive market.

How is this programme different?

This programme stands apart from typical marketing courses by uniquely combining core marketing principles with advanced AI and GenAI applications, strategic thinking, and real-world case studies. Designed for mid to senior professionals, it blends classical frameworks with data-driven approaches and hands-on learning through simulations and a capstone project. Participants are empowered to lead customer-centric initiatives and navigate complex market challenges, driving sustainable growth and setting themselves apart as future-ready marketing leaders.