UP NEET MDS Counselling 2024 Live: NEET MDS round 3 allotment result releasing today at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET MDS Counselling 2024 Live: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, will release the UP NEET MDS Counselling 2024 seat allotment result on August 27, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Round counselling process for UP NEET MDS 2024 can check the seat allotment result on the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in. The seat allotment result can also be checked at dgme.up.gov.in. ...Read More

The time of the release of seat allotment results has not been shared yet.

Candidates who will acquire a seat in the third round can download the allotment letters from August 28 to August 30, 2024.

The UP state merit list of MDS for the third round has been released and is available to candidates on the official website.

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow these steps given below.