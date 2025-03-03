ADRE Result 2025 Live Updates: Assam Direct Recruitment Exam results on March 7, here's how to download scores

ADRE Result 2025 Live Updates: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will be declaring the ADRE results for grade 3 and grade 4 post on Friday, March 7, 2025. This was announced on the official X account (formerly Twitter) of the CMO Assam. When released, candidates who appeared in the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam can download their results on the official website at SLRC official websites....Read More

The ADRE grade 3 result will be declared on the official websites at slrcg3.sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in and the grade 4 result will be announced at slrcg4.sebaonline.org and the Assam state portal.

It may be mentioned here that ADRE grade 3 recruitment test was conducted in two phases - in the first phase, the exam was held for HSSLC or Class 12 posts on September 15, and the exam for graduate and HSLC driver posts was conducted on September 29.

Likewise, the ADRE grade 4 test for HSLC, HSLC+ITI and Class 8 level posts was conducted on October 27.

Later, SLRC Assam released the provisional answer keys and candidates were invited to raise objections. The objections would be reviewed, and if found valid, the final answer key would be revised. Besides, the fee for accepted objections will also be refunded to the candidates.

Notably, earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also informed that the results will be declared by March 7, and an official date would be announced after the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

ADRE results 2025: How to download scores when released

Visit the SLRC official websites for grade 3 or grade 4 recruitment . On the home page, click on the result link of ADRE grade 3 or grade 4. Enter your login credentials and submit. Check the results displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

