Home / Education / AFCAT results 2020 declared at afcat.cdac.in, here's how to check

AFCAT results 2020 declared at afcat.cdac.in, here’s how to check

AFCAT results 2020: Candidates have to login using their email ID and password and enter captcha on the website to check their result.

education Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 19:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AFCAT results 2020.
AFCAT results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

AFCAT results 2020: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the result of the AFCAT 02/2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates have to login using their email ID and password and enter captcha on the website to check their result.

Direct link to check AFCAT results 2020.

“AFCAT 02/2020 results have been declared and are available for viewing through individual login,” reads a statement flashing on the official website.

How to check AFCAT results 2020:

Visit the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in

On the homepage, click on ‘candidate login’ option

Select AFCAT 02/2020

A login page will appear

Login using your email id through which you had registered for the exam and its password.

Also fill in the captcha (security code) as given on the page and click ‘Submit’

Your result will be displayed.

Download and take its print out.

“The AFSB date and venue selection option is available to successful candidates of AFCAT 02/2020. Candidates can choose the date and venue from 11:00 am 21 Oct 2020 to 11:00 am 25 Oct 2020. The date and venue will be allotted by the system to those who do not choose the venue and date by 11:00 am 25 Oct 2020,” reads the statement flashing on the official website.

‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
CBI takes over probe in TRP scam on recommendation of UP government
IPL 2020 live score: Blistering Dhawan takes Delhi Capitals past fifty
‘Markets are bright again but...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address
‘If a girl goes out in the evening…’: Jharkhand leader’s shocker on rape
‘When will Chinese troops be thrown out’: Rahul’s jibe at PM
Well-behaving virus? What’s behind drop in J-K’s Covid-19 numbers
HT Explains I Delhi Pollution: All you need to know
