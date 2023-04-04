AICTE academic calendar for 2023-24 out, 1st year classes from September 15

Classes for first year students of institutes approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has to begin by September 15, as per information shared by the council in the academic calendar for 2023-24.

AICTE academic calendar for 2023-24 out(HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

September 15 is also the deadline for first year admission and lateral entry to second year courses of Engineering and Technology, AICTE said.

The deadline for cancellation of seats of technical courses with full fee refund is September 11.

The last date for granting or refusing approval is June 10 and the deadline for granting approval after appeal is June 30. The deadline for grant of affiliation by university/board is July 31, 2023.

This is applicable for all institutes, except for standalone PGDM/PGCM institutions.

For PGDM and PGCM, the deadline for granting/refusing approval is June 10, deadline for granting approval after appeal is June 30, cancellation of admission with full fee refund is September 11, and last date for admission is September 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For institutes offering open/ODL courses, the calendar for various activities will be as per UGC's police, AICTE said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON